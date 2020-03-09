KQED is a proud member of
News

Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Your Questions Answered

Michelle Wiley
A passenger wears a protective mask as she checks into an international flight at San Francisco International Airport.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For the past several weeks, the current outbreak of novel coronavirus has dominated the news cycle and caused panic across the globe.

As we've been reporting on this, we've come across a lot of myths, questions and worries from our audience about how this outbreak might impact our lives. We've tried to answer a few questions and want to continue to take on your specific concerns.

Here are audience questions we've received about coronavirus, answered:

Daily Life

Q: Do we know how long coronavirus lasts outside the body?

Health officials aren't entirely sure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days."

This can vary depending on environmental conditions, including what type of surface it is, the temperature of the environment and the humidity.

Travel

Q: Is it safe to take cruises? 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that all travelers, especially those with underlying health conditions, avoid traveling on cruise ships for now.

Q: I'm going to Phuket, Thailand, and Seoul, Korea, in mid-February. How are other Asian countries affected by the virus?

At this point, the CDC is recommending that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea. There are no such travel restrictions for Thailand yet.

The CDC also keeps a searchable list of travel-related health notices, where you can find more information on specific locations.

Vulnerable Populations

Q: There's been a lot of discussion of the threat for many immunocompromised people. Does this mean that the average person — maybe the younger population or people who are healthy — don't run a risk of having extreme complications?
 Laura, KQED Forum

"It's a relative thing. No one has zero risk of a more severe course. But the big numbers say that, on average, if you are 40 [years old] or less and have no major underlying illness ... your likelihood of a mild disease or perhaps even asymptomatic disease course is quite good."
— Dr. David Relman, professor of medicine, microbiology and immunology at Stanford University.

Q: I've read reports that children are not as effected by coronavirus as adults are. Any idea why?

According to early data, kids overall appear to be less susceptible to the disease, though it's not clear why.

This story will continue to be updated.

