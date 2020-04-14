Newsom's Roadmap to Guide California Out of Isolation

Instead, Newsom laid out six “indicators” that he said will guide his administration’s decisions on how and when to end the statewide stay-at-home order:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating and supporting those who are positive or exposed;

The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;

The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges;

The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;

The ability for businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and

The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

The list begins with testing and tracing: the ability to identify who has the virus and any contacts who may have been infected.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said the state does not have a target level of testing to prompt ending the order, but he hopes to see tens of thousands of tests being conducted daily by the end of April.

With outbreaks of coronavirus sprouting up in nursing homes across the state, Newsom's plan emphasized the need to protect at-risk populations from future outbreaks.

And as the state has moved to increase the production and acquisition of hospital beds for patients and protective equipment for health care workers, Newsom stressed that any relaxation of guidelines would have to be accompanied by an ability to handle further surges in cases.

"As we loosen the stay-at-home order, ultimately and eventually the prospects of increased infection spreads," Newsom said. "We need to make sure that that infrastructure is protected and those assets are well prepared."

The roadmap also called for the development of therapeutics to help treat Californians who become infected.

"There is so much innovation and advancement in our medical community here in California," said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the state's Department of Public Health. "We have a unique opportunity to collaborate and make sure that these therapeutics continue to evolve."