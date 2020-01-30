Coronavirus: From Symptoms to Beer, Know Your Facts From Fiction

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday. This comes as officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the first person-to-person transfer of the coronavirus in the United States.

But while concern over the fast-spreading nature of the disease is understandable, misinformation seems to be spreading even faster than the disease itself.

Conspiracy theorists (and likely some internet trolls) have even suggested a so-called cure for the disease called the "Miracle" or "Master Mineral Solution" — which, when mixed, turns into a potent form of bleach.

The Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly warned consumers not to ingest the solution, and says doing so has led to cases of "severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure."

From rumors over the origin of the disease, to how far it has spread, to outlandish cures, here's what we know thus far about the coronavirus:

Where did this disease come from?

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is actually a series of viruses common in different species of animals that can sometimes be passed on to humans. Both SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) are types of coronaviruses.

"We have seen infections and epidemics with coronavirus before," said Susan Philip, Director of Disease Prevention and Control at the San Francisco Department of Public Health. "So while this particular virus is new and has not been described or characterized before, we are familiar with the overall family of coronaviruses from previous infectious disease and public health epidemics that have occurred."

This particular strain is referred to as the 2019 novel (or new) coronavirus, sometimes expressed as 2019-nCoV.

How do I know if I've been exposed?

The symptoms of the 2019-nCoV are similar to other respiratory illnesses, like the flu, and will manifest as a cough, shortness of breath and fever.

How does the virus spread?

While healthcare professionals don't know the exact spread of the disease, the CDC says that coronaviruses are mainly spread through "respiratory droplets" produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Those in close contact with an infected person are more likely to catch the sickness, much like with influenza or colds.