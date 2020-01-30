Coronavirus: From Symptoms to Beer, Know Your Facts From Fiction
The California Report

Coronavirus: From Symptoms to Beer, Know Your Facts From Fiction

Michelle Wiley
Rumors that the current outbreak of coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, are related to drinking beer are unfounded. (GaudiLab)

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday. This comes as officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the first person-to-person transfer of the coronavirus in the United States.

But while concern over the fast-spreading nature of the disease is understandable, misinformation seems to be spreading even faster than the disease itself.

Conspiracy theorists (and likely some internet trolls) have even suggested a so-called cure for the disease called the "Miracle" or "Master Mineral Solution" — which, when mixed, turns into a potent form of bleach.

The Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly warned consumers not to ingest the solution, and says doing so has led to cases of "severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure."

From rumors over the origin of the disease, to how far it has spread, to outlandish cures, here's what we know thus far about the coronavirus:

Where did this disease come from? 
According to the CDC, the coronavirus is actually a series of viruses common in different species of animals that can sometimes be passed on to humans. Both SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) are types of coronaviruses.

"We have seen infections and epidemics with coronavirus before," said Susan Philip, Director of Disease Prevention and Control at the San Francisco Department of Public Health. "So while this particular virus is new and has not been described or characterized before, we are familiar with the overall family of coronaviruses from previous infectious disease and public health epidemics that have occurred."

This particular strain is referred to as the 2019 novel (or new) coronavirus, sometimes expressed as 2019-nCoV.

How do I know if I've been exposed? 
The symptoms of the 2019-nCoV are similar to other respiratory illnesses, like the flu, and will manifest as a cough, shortness of breath and fever.

How does the virus spread?
While healthcare professionals don't know the exact spread of the disease, the CDC says that coronaviruses are mainly spread through "respiratory droplets" produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Those in close contact with an infected person are more likely to catch the sickness, much like with influenza or colds.

How close do I have to be to an infected person to get sick? 
While much is still unknown about 2019-nCoV, it's thought to spread like other respiratory illnesses.

"So, just as it does with a cold, people in my family that live in a house with me are more likely to get my cold than someone that is across the BART train from me," Philip explained.

The CDC defines "close contact" as being within approximately 6 feet of an infected person without protective covering, like a mask.

How can I protect myself? 
Like with other illnesses, washing your hands is probably one of the best things you can do to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Often the way these are transmitted is inadvertently touching our eyes or mouth, or eating something without having washed our hands and picking up a virus or germ that way," said Philip.

Another thing you can do? Get a flu shot.

While a flu shot won't protect you from coronavirus, they do share similar symptoms. And Philips says getting a flu shot might help reduce any worried feelings you might have.

How great is the danger for people in the United States? 
Low.

The CDC currently considers the 2019-nCoV a low-risk for U.S. residents. So far, there have only been 6 confirmed cases in the U.S. and all of them either traveled directly from China's Hubei Province, or had close contact with an infected person.

Are there confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area?
No.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Some have expressed concerns over visiting Chinatown or spending time among people who identify as Chinese. 
On Thursday, UC Berkeley was criticized for suggesting that xenophobia or a "fear of interacting with people who might be from Asia" may be a "common reaction" to the outbreak.

"There is no reason to have those types of limitations on movement, on interacting with folks," said Philip. "We have not detected any cases and we don't want there to be discrimination or fear that leads to discrimination of certain communities or that leads to poor outcomes."

Should I be concerned about pets or other animals? 
According to the CDC, while the virus may have initially spread through animal contact in China, there is "no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus."

There are rumors that the coronavirus is man-made, is that true?
"There's no indication to to suggest that this virus has been man-made or could could have been man-made," said Philip. "What we know from coronaviruses is that they often originate in animals and cause illness in animals, but sometimes they can also cause illness in people."

There are rumors that the coronavirus comes from Corona beer, is that true? 
Nope.

"Beer or alcohol consumption doesn't either cure a person who's infected with a virus nor cause it. So there's no relationship there," said Philip.

There are rumors that someone can be contaminated with coronavirus by consuming raw or undercooked meat, is that true? 
Yes and no.

According to the CDC, the outbreak in Wuhan, China may have been originally linked to some seafood and animal markets. But the majority of the outbreak seems to now be person-to-person transmissions.

As for the United States?

"I've not seen any data or statements in the scientific or public health literature to support raw or uncooked meat as a source of novel coronavirus," said Philip.

Are you concerned about this coronavirus? Share your questions below. Or email us at talk@kqed.org to include photos, screenshots, video or a voice memo.


