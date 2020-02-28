I’m Sick: How Do I Know If It’s the Coronavirus?

If you feel sick stay home and rest. Do not attend work or school.

“About 20% of people [with COVID-19] have more severe symptoms ... they will have a fever and cough, maybe some early signs of pneumonia, which can be discomfort in the chest and some difficulty breathing,” said Klausner. “Those are the people that certainly should seek medical attention.”

The first step is a visit to your primary care provider. Share your travel history and let them know if you’ve had close contact with others who have been abroad.

"They will provide you with further instructions on how to move forward with your visit to the clinic or hospital accordingly," said Veronica Vien, public information officer for the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

If your symptoms are severe, a doctor may order an X-ray or a CAT scan. Medical providers will also test the oxygen level in your blood. If the results are abnormal, you may be admitted to the hospital for further observation.

For those who have the new coronavirus, “We've also seen, unfortunately, a few percent have very severe pneumonia, and those people definitely will need hospitalization and sometimes ventilatory support,” said Klausner. “The good news is that more than 98 percent of people do have a successful recovery, and there's no evidence that they have any serious chronic complications once they've recovered."

Remember. Don't panic. Most people will not need medical attention. Lay low and stay home. Your illness will likely resolve.

The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water frequently throughout the day. Public health experts do not currently recommend wearing a mask.