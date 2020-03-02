Live Updates: Coronavirus in the San Francisco Bay Area

The coronavirus spread to ever more countries and world capitals Monday — and the U.S. death toll climbed to six — even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in over a month.

In the Bay Area, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced two new cases Monday and three on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to nine.

The fifth case is an adult woman who suffers from chronic health conditions. The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife who have recently traveled to Egypt. All three patients are currently hospitalized.

Updated March 2, 2020

The Alameda County Public Health Department and Solano Public Health also announced two health care workers at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital have presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals were exposed to a confirmed case, the Solano Public Health Department said in a statement.

Alameda County declared a local public health emergency following the news. This allows the county to respond with additional resources if needed.

Healdsburg School Closure

The Healdsburg School, an independent school for grades K-8, closed Monday when school officials learned Sunday evening that an adult member of the community was exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

"The Healdsburg School does not have a confirmed case of Coronavirus in our community," Head of School Andy Davies said in a statement.

The adult who was exposed to the virus was not a school employee, Davies said.

Davies said the school could not confer with Sonoma County Public Health Sunday night or early Monday morning because the agency was closed.

"At 6:15 this morning, we made the cautious decision to close school for the day. We will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information," Davies said.

Bay City News and Associated Press contributed to this report.