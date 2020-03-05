Kids Are Less Susceptible To COVID-19, But It's Not Clear Why

A lot of parents (including me) are anxious about the expanding coronavirus outbreak in California. More than 50 Californians have been confirmed to have the new disease called COVID-19, which has killed over 3,000 people around the world.

Early data, however, has reduced my parental panic.

A World Health Organization-China Joint Mission report from last month found that kids comprised only 2.4 percent of cases, and that they generally suffered less severe respiratory symptoms than adults. Most children experienced cold-like symptoms such as a fever, runny nose and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea were extremely rare. And children are, so far, not experiencing acute respiratory distress syndrome or septic shock, which is occurring in some adults.

Infants appear to do well, too. None of the babies in a small study required mechanical ventilation or intensive care while at Chinese hospitals, and they all recovered from the illness. As of Feb. 11, no children under the age of 10 have died from the new coronavirus in China.

“I think that the biggest conclusion we can make is that kids, if they get it, seem to have milder disease,” says Dr. Lee Atkinson-McEvoy, division chief of general pediatrics at UCSF. “We should not make the leap that kids innately have some protection that their adult counterparts don't have.”