Can I Get COVID-19 From My Dog? 6 Questions About Pets and the Coronavirus Answered by Experts

If someone coughs on my pet, could I get COVID-19 from their fur?

Dr. Dorrie Black:This is where it gets a little difficult. Technically, yes. If [someone infected with COVID-19] coughed over a dog, viruses in that droplet can survive for — and it depends on which article you read — somewhere between three-and-a-half to four hours.

So for my staff, when we receive a pet, we actually take a cloth that has been sprayed with one of the common antivirals we use, or soap and water, and we do a very gentle wipe-down of the fur, but not the animal’s face.

Dr. Brian Bird:The limited studies that are available have put [the new coronavirus] on solid surfaces and shown the virus can remain infectious for a period of hours to a couple of days. As far as I know, no one's done any controlled experiments on hair.

If people are concerned about potential exposure, you could bathe your animal in regular soap or shampoo that’s appropriate for that pet.

Can my pet get sick from COVID-19?

Dr. Dorrie Black: At this time, I feel relatively strongly that pets cannot come down with a disease associated with COVID-19. Coronaviruses do exist in pets: We have common coronaviruses in cats and dogs that cause respiratory as well as intestinal changes. They're not novel to them, so they've adapted to them, and they’re not typically lethal at all. They're usually transient processes.

We have no evidence that COVID-19 causes disease in a dog. Even if we detected it in their blood, they're not dying of pneumonia, they're not dying of gastrointestinal disease, not at all.

Dr. Brian Bird: As far as we know, pets don't get the disease caused by the virus.

People notice when their pets are sick. With the burden of human cases that we have, I think sick pets would start getting reported. I am not aware of any uptick in the overall reports of ill pets.

CDC: CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.

Is it risky for my dog to go out with the dog walker?

Dr. Dorrie Black: I think it's OK as long as everyone is practicing what they preach. I would wipe down the leashes with peroxide, diluted bleach, or a high alcohol-concentration.

What precautions should I take when spending time with my pet?

Dr. Brian Bird: Proper hand hygiene is always a wonderful thing in this kind of outbreak. After you play with your pet, whether it's a horse or a dog or a frog, wash your hands and make sure that you're not putting any other potential pathogens in your mouth.

When walking dogs, keep them on a leash.

I tested positive for COVID-19. Should I keep a distance from my pet?

CDC: If you are sick with COVID-19, either suspected or confirmed, you should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. This can help ensure both you and your animals stay healthy.

When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. Avoid contact with your pet including, petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them.