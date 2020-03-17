Be a Helper: How to Contribute to Your Community During Coronavirus

Britt Urban, a nurse midwife and nurse practitioner student at UC San Francisco, found herself feeling helpless at home after her school moved classes online last week.

“I was starting to feel the pressure and scared the anxiety of what was happening as a younger, healthy person,” Urban said. “And so I just couldn't imagine what my community members are feeling like that, you know, there's a direct population that is being told that this virus could kill them. So I just felt like I had to do something.”

She downloaded NextDoor and asked if any of her elderly or immunocompromised neighbors in Berkeley needed errands run — and the responses came pouring in.

Almost 300 people engaged with the post, so one of Urban’s neighbors created a spreadsheet to organize all of the needs requested and people volunteering.

As of Monday afternoon, 24 neighbors had needs met through the spreadsheet — including grocery runs, prescriptions filled, food money and hard-to-find supplies donated — and 152 volunteers remain on standby to help. “It has absolutely made me restore our faith and humanity … it's really amazing to see people just coming together right now,” Urban said.

“You need to be virtually present in our communities and really show people, especially our vulnerable population, that we are still a community and we're here to support each other,” Urban said.

Britt Urban and other volunteers are creating a website to organize North Bay East Bay mutual aid, which will be modeled after Oakland at Risk Match. Similar efforts have popped up in communities across the Bay Area and around the country.

So far, according to Urban, the number of volunteers in the Berkeley Mutual Aid spreadsheet has far outweighed the needs requested, and organizers hope to connect the list of volunteers with community organizations who need additional help.

Volunteer at, and Donate to, Your Local Food Bank

Food banks across the Bay Area say they’re seeing an increase in need for food and food-delivery, and a decrease in volunteer staff.

“We really rely on volunteers. They are a critical element to the way we distribute food,” said Paul Ash, executive director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. “And since the virus has become present in our community, we’ve seen drops in the number of people volunteering.”

Here are a few food banks looking for volunteers and donations.

Check on Your Friends and Family (Virtually)

Social distancing practices and isolation can be tough on both our mental and emotional health. That’s why it’s so important to check on your friends and family, without creating unnecessary exposure. And experts say: when you can, opt for video chat services — like FaceTime or Skype.

“Seeing someone’s face can be more helpful than texting because that type of human contact — all of the social signals and love — comes through more when you can see a human face,” said Elissa Epel, professor of psychiatry at UCSF

And if you’re personally feeling overwhelmed, you can find some helpful tips here.

This story will be updated.