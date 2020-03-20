KQED is a proud member of
Where to Donate N95 Masks and Other Medical Supplies in the Bay Area
News

Olivia Allen-Price
Californians can donate unused N95 masks to several different Bay Area hospitals. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A shortage of medical supplies is leaving Bay Area hospitals in a lurch as they contend with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients. Doctors and nurses are reporting surgical masks and other personal protective equipment are running low at some facilities, and they are being asked to reuse supplies that are normally discarded after one use.

Californians with unused N95 masks leftover from wildfire season can donate these and other items such as gloves, eye protection and hand sanitizer.

At this point, there are few official donation programs, but a patchwork of grassroots efforts is filling the void.

Donation Opportunities KQED Has Confirmed:

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Foundation - Is seeking N95 masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, goggles and more. Full list here. Donations can be delivered between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2400 Clove Drive, San Jose (on the campus of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center). Please call (408) 885-5299 before delivery. Questions?  Call (408) 885-5299 or email vmcfoundation@hhs.sccgov.org.
  • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) - Is seeking N95 masks, gloves, goggles, face shields and other supplies. Medical students will be collecting supplies on the corner of 18th and Dolores streets., San Francisco, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22. Anyone who needs supplies picked up can call or text (925) 323-0089.
  • UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland - Is seeking N95 masks and face shields. Drop off supplies in packages labeled “Amanda Lucas” to front desk at the entrance located at 52nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Email: amanda.lucas@ucsf.edu
  • #GetMePPE Bay Area - Is seeking N95 masks, gloves, eye protection. This volunteer group is donating to several Bay Area health care facilities, including Highland Hospital, Kaiser and UCSF. Volunteers are available for pick up and drop off. Fill out this form and they'll be in touch.

This nationwide crowdsourced spreadsheet offers additional donation opportunities for other Bay Area medical facilities. Additional grassroots projects across the country are being aggregated in this document.

Have something to add to the list? Let us know lsarah@kqed.org.

