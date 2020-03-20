Where to Donate N95 Masks and Other Medical Supplies in the Bay Area

A shortage of medical supplies is leaving Bay Area hospitals in a lurch as they contend with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients. Doctors and nurses are reporting surgical masks and other personal protective equipment are running low at some facilities, and they are being asked to reuse supplies that are normally discarded after one use.

Californians with unused N95 masks leftover from wildfire season can donate these and other items such as gloves, eye protection and hand sanitizer.

At this point, there are few official donation programs, but a patchwork of grassroots efforts is filling the void.