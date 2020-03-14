Self-Care Tips to Get You Through the New Coronavirus Normal

The positive affirmations in guided meditations can also redirect your mood. Free apps like Insight Timer provide guided meditations tailored to specific themes—and they can be as short as two minutes for those who don't have a lot of time or aren't experienced meditators. There's also a wealth of free guided mediations on YouTube, as well as yoga nidra meditations—which are great for insomnia.

"People worried about their families or loved ones might use something known as the loving kindness meditation," says Fraga. "It's used to direct loving kindness towards someone you care about, yourself or the universe."

Don't Forget to Move Your Body

Even if your gym is open, an enclosed space where people are sweating and breathing heavily may not be where you want to be right now. But getting up and off your phone or computer is crucial to wellbeing. If you're not experiencing respiratory symptoms, take walks outside.

And once again, take advantage of YouTube as a free resource. It has thousands of videos of yoga, pilates, strength training and HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes to help boost your mood, improve posture and connect with yourself. The website DoYogaWithMe, which has free classes in many different kinds of yoga styles, is also excellent.

Lean on Support Networks—Especially If You Are a Caregiver

The need for community is an essential part of being human, but what do we do if large gatherings in public spaces aren't advised?

Those who are sick or caring for a loved one face much greater challenges when it comes to isolation. Fraga recommends reaching out to our broader support networks. That friend, neighbor, relative or coworker who told you to call if you ever need anything? It may be the time to take them up on that—even if you don't usually like to ask for help.

If you're used to always caring for others, remind yourself that "it's fine to be the receiver of something," says Fraga.

Those working from home or self-quarantining can combat loneliness by scheduling calls and FaceTimes with loved ones, as well as meeting up for walks if they haven't been exposed to coronavirus, aren't showing symptoms and feel comfortable with face-to-face contact. (Just avoid hugging, kissing and handshakes to be safe.)