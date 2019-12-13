In the Expensive Bay Area, Artists Navigate Unique Mental Health Challenges

Thompson has faced similar struggles. “When I first moved to San Francisco, I could barely make ends meet,” he says. Like many artists, Thompson teaches music lessons and takes on side projects, but overworking can make it tricky to find a work-life balance. “I've had difficulty saying 'no' to projects for fear of losing out on an opportunity, which only creates more stress,” says the artist.

In the past, those stressors caused Thompson to become anxious and depressed, “When you’re distracted by other work responsibilities, composing music is hard,” he shares. Not being able to create new music feeds impostor syndrome, which can leave Thompson feeling aimless and inadequate. Despite those challenges, he’s never seen a mental health professional. “Once I’m financially stable, I hope to address my mental health needs in therapy,” Thompson adds.

While many artists battle with mental illness, the latest survey results suggest that only 40 percent of suffering musicians received mental health care, while over 50 percent turned to alcohol and drugs to numb their pain, which isn’t uncommon for people with mental illness.

“I couldn’t see the wonder in the world,” recalls Oliver Blank, 37, a Bay Area artist and composer. Last year, Blank’s long-term relationship ended, and his intense grief caused his creative drive to dwindle.

At that time, Blank was working on his podcast The One Who Got Away, which intimately depicts the lingering grief that travels with loss. For the podcast, Blank invited people from all over the world to call a phone number and leave a message for a lost loved one, or forgotten romance, answering just one question: “What would you say to the one who got away?”

Hearing other people’s grief-stricken stories amplified Blank’s suffering, which only intensified his sadness. “I didn't want to die or to hurt myself, but I wanted to go to sleep for a very long time,” the artist explains.