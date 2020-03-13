KQED is a proud member of
5 Essential Coronavirus Resources From KQED
Coronavirus

Matthew Green
Medical workers at Kaiser Permanente French Campus test a patient for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at a drive-thru testing facility in San Francisco on March 12, 2020. ( JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Bay Area, the United States and the world grapple with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes, good information — just like virus test kits — can often seem in short supply. With that in mind, KQED reporters have been working hard to find and compile the most valuable, credible and practical information available to help keep you safe, informed and relatively calm. From your most frequently asked questions about the virus to school closures and concert cancellations, here are five guides related to the outbreak.

Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Your Questions Answered

KQED tackles audience questions about the novel coronavirus.

A worker wipes down fare gates at the Montgomery Street Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station on March 07, 2020 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Live Coronavirus Updates

The latest major developments, including new cases reported, school closures and announcements from public officials.

An image of the COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. (Courtesy CDC)

Canceled by Coronavirus: A List of Bay Area Concerts, Cultural Events, Museums and More

A continuously updated list of cultural events, concerts and performances that have been canceled or postponed due to health concerns.

Davies Symphony Hall, home to the San Francisco Symphony, is one of several venues to cancel performances due to the coronavirus. (Joel Puliatti/SF Symphony)

How to Prepare Your Home for Coronavirus

What does good domestic preparation look like in practice? The short answer: Don't panic — but do prepare. Here are some valuable tips.

Stocking up on medical supplies and food could be helpful if the new coronavirus spreads in your community and you want to avoid store lines where you could be at risk of infection from others. (Max Posner/NPR)

Coronavirus: From Symptoms to Beer, Know Your Facts From Fiction

The interwebs are aswirl with coronavirus falsehoods, including one that the outbreak is somehow related to drinking beer. Here are some of the more widespread rumors out there.

Don't believe everything you read! ( GaudiLab)

