5 Essential Coronavirus Resources From KQED

As the Bay Area, the United States and the world grapple with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes, good information — just like virus test kits — can often seem in short supply. With that in mind, KQED reporters have been working hard to find and compile the most valuable, credible and practical information available to help keep you safe, informed and relatively calm. From your most frequently asked questions about the virus to school closures and concert cancellations, here are five guides related to the outbreak.

KQED tackles audience questions about the novel coronavirus.

The latest major developments, including new cases reported, school closures and announcements from public officials.

A continuously updated list of cultural events, concerts and performances that have been canceled or postponed due to health concerns.

What does good domestic preparation look like in practice? The short answer: Don't panic — but do prepare. Here are some valuable tips.

The interwebs are aswirl with coronavirus falsehoods, including one that the outbreak is somehow related to drinking beer. Here are some of the more widespread rumors out there.