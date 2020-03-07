Canceled by Coronavirus: A List of Bay Area Concerts, Cultural Events, Museums, More

Performances by the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Ballet and others have been canceled. Breed also urged residents to cancel or postpone "non-essential events" such as sports games and concerts.
The announcement comes after an advisory from Santa Clara County's public health department suggesting to postpone mass gatherings such as sports games and cultural events. Contra Costa County has also issued an advisory for people over 50 years old to avoid large events.
Below, see an updated list of cultural events, concerts and performances canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection
Public tours suspended through April 15
Circus Center Cabaret (March 13_14)
Canceled; looking to reschedule
Game Developers Conference (March 16–20)
Postponed; working to reschedule for August 2020
Gucci Cruise Fashion Show (May 18)
Canceled
International Ocean Film Festival (March 12–15)
Postponed to later in 2020
San Francisco Jewish Community Center
Purim Festival (March 8) canceled
Lesbians Who Tech (April 23–25)
Rescheduled for August 6–8, 2020
MACLA
All public programs postponed, including We Have Iré
New Conservatory Theatre Center
All performances, including The Book of Mountains and Seas, canceled through March 21
Palo Alto Christian Science Church
James Welch concert (March 8) postponed
Reboot Ideas Festival (March 26–29)
Postponed; working to reschedule
San Francisco Ballet
Complete run of A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 7–15) canceled
San Francisco Symphony
Concerts canceled with James Galway, Michael Tilson Thomas and more for March 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17
San Jose Children's Discovery Museum
Closed through March 10
San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 14)
Postponed to later in 2020
Stanford Theatre
All movie screenings temporarily suspended
Sunday Streets: Mission District (March 8)
Canceled
Tactile Dome at the Exploratorium
Exhibit closed indefinitely
Walt Disney Museum
Closed through March 20
For information on how to keep yourself safe from the coronavirus, click here, and see KQED's live updates for the latest news.