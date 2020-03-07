KQED is a proud member of
Canceled by Coronavirus: A List of Bay Area Concerts, Cultural Events, Museums, More
Coronavirus

Gabe Meline
Davies Symphony Hall, home to the San Francisco Symphony, is one of several venues to cancel performances due to the coronavirus. (SF Symphony / Joel Puliatti)

Concern over the spread of the coronavirus has caused the cancellation of many concerts, performances and other cultural events in the Bay Area.

The biggest arts- and culture-related cancelation yet due to the coronavirus came on Friday, March 6, when San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that all War Memorial Performing Arts Center venues, including Davies Symphony Hall and the Opera House, will be closed for all public events for the next two weeks.

Performances by the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Ballet and others have been canceled. Breed also urged residents to cancel or postpone "non-essential events" such as sports games and concerts.

The announcement comes after an advisory from Santa Clara County's public health department suggesting to postpone mass gatherings such as sports games and cultural events. Contra Costa County has also issued an advisory for people over 50 years old to avoid large events.

Below, see an updated list of cultural events, concerts and performances canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection
Public tours suspended through April 15

Circus Center Cabaret (March 13_14)
Canceled; looking to reschedule

Game Developers Conference (March 16–20)
Postponed; working to reschedule for August 2020

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show (May 18)
Canceled

International Ocean Film Festival (March 12–15)
Postponed to later in 2020

San Francisco Jewish Community Center
Purim Festival (March 8) canceled

Lesbians Who Tech (April 23–25)
Rescheduled for August 6–8, 2020

MACLA
All public programs postponed, including We Have Iré

New Conservatory Theatre Center
All performances, including The Book of Mountains and Seas, canceled through March 21

Palo Alto Christian Science Church
James Welch concert (March 8) postponed

Reboot Ideas Festival (March 26–29)
Postponed; working to reschedule

San Francisco Ballet
Complete run of A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 7–15) canceled

San Francisco Symphony
Concerts canceled with James Galway, Michael Tilson Thomas and more for March 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17

San Jose Children's Discovery Museum
Closed through March 10

San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 14)
Postponed to later in 2020

Stanford Theatre
All movie screenings temporarily suspended

Sunday Streets: Mission District (March 8)
Canceled

Tactile Dome at the Exploratorium
Exhibit closed indefinitely

Walt Disney Museum
Closed through March 20

For information on how to keep yourself safe from the coronavirus, click here, and see KQED's live updates for the latest news.

