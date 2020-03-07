Canceled by Coronavirus: A List of Bay Area Concerts, Cultural Events, Museums, More

Performances by the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Ballet and others have been canceled. Breed also urged residents to cancel or postpone "non-essential events" such as sports games and concerts.

The announcement comes after an advisory from Santa Clara County's public health department suggesting to postpone mass gatherings such as sports games and cultural events. Contra Costa County has also issued an advisory for people over 50 years old to avoid large events.

Below, see an updated list of cultural events, concerts and performances canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection

Public tours suspended through April 15

Circus Center Cabaret (March 13_14)

Canceled; looking to reschedule

Game Developers Conference (March 16–20)

Postponed; working to reschedule for August 2020

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show (May 18)

Canceled

International Ocean Film Festival (March 12–15)

Postponed to later in 2020

San Francisco Jewish Community Center

Purim Festival (March 8) canceled

Lesbians Who Tech (April 23–25)

Rescheduled for August 6–8, 2020

MACLA

All public programs postponed, including We Have Iré

New Conservatory Theatre Center

All performances, including The Book of Mountains and Seas, canceled through March 21

Palo Alto Christian Science Church

James Welch concert (March 8) postponed

Reboot Ideas Festival (March 26–29)

Postponed; working to reschedule

San Francisco Ballet

Complete run of A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 7–15) canceled

San Francisco Symphony

Concerts canceled with James Galway, Michael Tilson Thomas and more for March 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17

San Jose Children's Discovery Museum

Closed through March 10

San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 14)

Postponed to later in 2020

Stanford Theatre

All movie screenings temporarily suspended

Sunday Streets: Mission District (March 8)

Canceled

Tactile Dome at the Exploratorium

Exhibit closed indefinitely

Walt Disney Museum

Closed through March 20

For information on how to keep yourself safe from the coronavirus, click here, and see KQED's live updates for the latest news.