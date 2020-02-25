What Californians Need to Know About the Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is likely to spread in local U.S. communities in the near future, federal officials warned Tuesday.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more, but a question of when this will happen,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

She said there is no way to know whether the outbreak will be mild or severe.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Messonnier said.

This afternoon, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a coronavirus-related state of emergency, which allows the city to ramp up emergency planning and educating the public and health care providers.

"Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step up preparedness," said Breed. "We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm."

Santa Clara and San Diego counties have issued similar declarations to bolster preparedness.

Even though the potential public health threat is high, the immediate risk to the general public is low, according to the California Department of Public Health. Certain Americans, like public health care workers caring for infected patients, are most at risk.

Below is background and information on the coronavirus, which is called COVID-19, to help you prepare for any outbreaks, and to help put the current situation in California in context with what has happened globally.

What Is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a new respiratory illness first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath and pneumonia. Onset may occur in as few as two days or up to 14 days after being infected.

The virus has killed 2,666 people to date. It has infected more than 80,000 people in 33 countries, the vast majority in China.

How Many Cases in California?

There are 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. Approximately 200 people have been tested to date.

"California has a limited number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and we don't have indication of it spreading widely in our communities at this time," according to the department's website.

A single confirmed case of person-to-person transmission has occurred in California, in San Benito County, but it took place within a household, to a wife from her husband, who had traveled to Wuhan. There is no evidence yet that the virus is spreading among the general population.

There are 53 cases in the United States, according to the CDC, 36 of which originated on the Diamond Princess cruise ship after it docked in Japan. Those patients are isolated in hospitals.