What Californians Need to Know About the Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Lesley McClurg
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announces a state of emergency related to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kate Wolffe/KQED)

The novel coronavirus is likely to spread in local U.S. communities in the near future, federal officials warned Tuesday.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more, but a question of when this will happen,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

She said there is no way to know whether the outbreak will be mild or severe.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Messonnier said.

This afternoon, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a coronavirus-related state of emergency, which allows the city to ramp up emergency planning and educating the public and health care providers.

"Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step up preparedness," said Breed. "We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm."

Santa Clara and San Diego counties have issued similar declarations to bolster preparedness.

Even though the potential public health threat is high, the immediate risk to the general public is low, according to the California Department of Public Health. Certain Americans, like public health care workers caring for infected patients, are most at risk.

Below is background and information on the coronavirus, which is called COVID-19, to help you prepare for any outbreaks, and to help put the current situation in California in context with what has happened globally.

What Is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a new respiratory illness first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath and pneumonia. Onset may occur in as few as two days or up to 14 days after being infected.

The virus has killed 2,666 people to date. It has infected more than 80,000 people in 33 countries, the vast majority in China.

How Many Cases in California?

There are 10 cases of  COVID-19 confirmed in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. Approximately 200 people have been tested to date.

"California has a limited number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and we don't have indication of it spreading widely in our communities at this time," according to the department's website.

A single confirmed case of person-to-person transmission has occurred in California, in San Benito County, but it took place within a household, to a wife from her husband, who had traveled to Wuhan. There is no evidence yet that the virus is spreading among the general population.

There are 53 cases in the United States, according to the CDC, 36 of which originated on  the Diamond Princess cruise ship after it docked in Japan. Those patients are isolated in hospitals.

How Can I Catch The Virus? 

According to early research, COVID-19 likely spreads through coughs, sneezes and contaminated surfaces. Scientists estimate every infected person could spread the virus to 1.5 to 3.5 people if effective containment measures are not in place.

How Can I Protect Myself? 

The recommendations are no different than for colds and flus.

  • Wash your hands thoroughly.
  • Stay home if you're sick.
  • Cover your cough.
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.

Public health officials are not currently recommending wearing a mask.

Current CDC guidelines recommend older and at-risk travelers avoid Japan, Italy and Iran. Officials advise all people to avoid nonessential travel to South Korea and China.

Is There a Vaccine?

At this time, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and no medications approved to treat it.

What Is the Mortality Rate for COVID-19?

According to statistics published Feb 24 in JAMA, 2.3% of infected patients have died. Half of the fatalities have occurred in patients 70 and older.

Most people who develop the illness recover on their own. If a patient develops severe symptoms, hospitals can provide supportive care.

How Are State Officials Preparing?

State officials are educating health care providers across California to effectively identify and isolate cases of the virus.

Officials continue to screen incoming passengers at Los Angeles International and San Francisco International airports to identify people who have symptoms that could be due to COVID-19.

The state is currently not recommending cancelling public events.

What to Expect in Case of Local Outbreak

If there's a local outbreak in your community, it's likely more people will need medical care simultaneously, which could overload hospitals and clinics. Schools, childcare centers, workplaces and other places for mass gatherings may experience more absenteeism. Law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services and the transportation industry may also become strained.

The state will work with local public departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if an ill person requires hospitalization or if home isolation is appropriate.

How Can Communities Prepare?

The CDC is urging American businesses and families to start preparing for the possibility of a larger outbreak. Businesses should consider whether they can offer telecommuting options to their employees, while hospitals might need to look into expanding tele-health services. If a local outbreak occurs, parents should check with their children's school to get the latest information about closures.

The CDC offers various checklists to help administrators protect the public.

Who Should I Trust For Updated Information?

Visit your local public health department's website for the latest information on your community. For statewide updates check the California Department of Public Health. For national updates check the CDC. For global updates check the World Health Organization.

