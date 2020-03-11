'Hamilton' Canceled in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus

Hamilton has gone dark.

The hit Broadway musical currently at the Orpheum in San Francisco has been temporarily canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Additionally, The Last Ship, starring Sting at the Golden Gate Theatre, has been put on hiatus as well.

Starting tonight, all performances of Hamilton will be canceled through Wednesday, March 25.

The statement from the show's organizers is as follows:

At the direction of the City of San Francisco’s mandate to ban events larger than 1,000 people across the city, all BroadwaySF productions at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres will be canceled beginning this evening (tonight’s performances of HAMILTON at 7pm and THE LAST SHIP at 7:30pm) through Wednesday March 25.

If you have purchased tickets to a performance of HAMILTON or THE LAST SHIP during this time period, you will receive a refund. Tickets purchased through Goldstar, Vivid Seats, TodayTix and any other sources that are not BroadwaySF related should consult their place of purchase for a refund.

We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff and community seriously and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as we receive them.