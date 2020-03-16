CDC Recommends Against Gatherings of 50 or More; States Close Bars, Restaurants

New York City shuts schools, bars, restaurants

Starting Monday, the country's largest public school system will shut its doors to more than 1.1 million students, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a news conference on Sunday evening.

The city-wide closure will be in place until at least Monday, April 20.

On Twitter, a somber de Blasio expressed concern for students and families who would be affected by the change, and addressed the steps he was taking to mitigate any challenges that arise.

"We know hundreds of thousands of kids depend on our schools for their meals," he said. "We'll have grab and go breakfast and lunch available at all school buildings starting tomorrow."

The mayor also announced that he would be asking all bars and restaurants in the city to close starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and instead limit their business to take-out and delivery.

"Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues must all close," de Blasio said in a statement.

As of Sunday, the state had 729 cases of the virus, according to the New York Department of Health.

Washington state doubles down on CDC guidance

Washington state, a coronavirus hotspot which saw the country's first death, took its most drastic steps yet to limit the spread of the virus in public spaces.

Gov. Jay Inslee said on Sunday night that he would order the temporary closure of restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreation venues. Delivery and take-out will not be shut down, he said.

"These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease. I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges," Inslee said.

The governor is also banning gatherings of at least 50, in a mandate of CDC's new guidance.

There are at least 42 deaths statewide, with 769 positive cases confirmed.