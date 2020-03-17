Sheltering in Place: What You Need to Know

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, six Bay Area counties have issued shelter-in-place orders that require people to stay at home and leave only for essential activities. The orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and cover the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley. The order will remain in place until April 7.

“We know we need a regional approach,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s public health officer, at a joint press conference Monday with representatives from each participating jurisdiction. “We must all do our part to slow the spread of COVD-19 and ensure our essential services remain intact and open.”

Here is a quick guide to what you need to know about sheltering at home:

What is considered an essential activity?

You can leave your residence to do the following things:

Buy food, groceries or supplies

Obtain medical care

Work at a business that’s deemed essential

Maintain an essential governmental function

Maintain essential infrastructure

Care for a family member or pet in another household

Otherwise, being out and about — whether it’s on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit — is prohibited.

Essential infrastructure and governmental functions include:

Healthcare operations

Airports, roads, public transit

Water, sewer, gas, solid waste collection services

Telecommunications including cell phone and internet services

Construction — including to help house people experiencing homelessness

Public transit like BART and bus lines will remain open, but people should only use it if they’re engaging in activities or work deemed essential.

Essential businesses include:

Hospitals and healthcare operations

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out

Airlines, taxis and ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber

Gas stations

Banks

News media

Hardware stores

Mailing, shipping and delivery services

Agriculture and food cultivation

Other services including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, laundry and legal services

Schools and colleges, although many public school districts have already canceled in-person instruction

Childcare facilities, under certain conditions

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children, hotels, motels

Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

A more detailed list is available here.

All other businesses not deemed essential have been instructed to shut down for the next three weeks.

Can I go hiking? What about seeing friends?

You can engage in outdoor activities like walking your dog or hiking, but you should maintain 6 feet of distance from all other people.

Gatherings of any size outside of homes and residences are prohibited, except if they’re for essential functions.

And no dinner parties are allowed either: People from different households or living units should not gather, unless they’re conducting essential business.

A few other things you should know:

All non-essential travel during this time should be canceled.

The order does not apply to people experiencing homelessness, although they are strongly urged to seek shelter.

What if I don’t heed the shelter in place order?

According to state law, it’s a potential misdemeanor to disregard public health orders issued during an emergency like the threat from COVID-19.

But San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that officers will be looking to educate people, not to make arrests.

“Yes, by law, enforcement is an option, but that is not our desire,” he said. “We intend to adhere to the spirit of what this is all about, in keeping people safe.”

If enforced, a misdemeanor charge carries a fine of $50-$1000 and up to 90 days in jail.