How to File for Unemployment in California During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus

How to File for Unemployment in California During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Lakshmi Sarah
Roberto Lopes works at Nick's Lighthouse in Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. Like many service industry workers, he worries about the decline in revenue at the restaurant and what that means for his job.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Some Californians who are missing work because of the novel coronavirus can access benefits, including unemployment.

Benefits are not only for people who have been laid off, they also apply to caregivers, those who are quarantined and workers whose hours have been reduced. However, employment insurance does not apply to freelancers or independent contractors.

On March 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order stating that the California Employment Development Department (EDD) would waive the one-week waiting period for people unemployed or disabled due to the coronavirus.

How to File for Unemployment in California

Californians who may be missing work because of the novel coronavirus can now apply for benefits through the state's EDD. Specific policies instituted as a result of the coronavirus can be seen here (also available in Spanish). The department is providing workers and caregivers various options to collect payment.

Sick or quarantined Californians who are unable to work as a result of the virus can file a disability insurance claim online.

If you're unable to work because you're taking care of a sick or quarantined relative with COVID-19, you can file a paid family leave claim, according to EDD.

Those who have had reduced hours or have lost their job due to their employer shutting down operations, can file an unemployment insurance claim.

General Eligibility Requirements for California

When filing for unemployment, you must have earned a certain threshold of wages to establish a claim, and be:

  • Totally or partially unemployed
  • Unemployed through no fault of your own
  • Physically able to work
  • Available for work
  • Ready and willing to accept work immediately
  • Actively looking for work

In addition, according to EDD, you must continually meet eligibility requirements — meaning on a weekly basis you must continually prove the points above.

The federal government is allowing new options for states to amend their laws to provide unemployment insurance benefits related to COVID-19. For example, federal law now allows states to pay benefits where:

  • An employer temporarily ceases operations due to COVID-19, preventing employees from coming to work.
  • An individual is quarantined with the expectation of returning to work after the quarantine is over.
  • An individual leaves employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member.
  • In addition, federal law does not require an employee to quit in order to receive benefits due to the impact of COVID-19.

Employed Previously?

If you think a previous employer may have contributed to unemployment insurance on your behalf over the last 12 to 18 months — or that you may have been misclassified as an independent contractor instead of an employee — filing a benefit claim could lead to an investigation, and benefits could be paid if you are found to be eligible.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote this week on a relief bill that would extend unemployment benefits and give self-employed workers a tax credit equal to qualified sick leave. If passed, the bill would also:

  • Provide two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.
  • Extend unemployment insurance to furloughed workers. Beef up food assistance for needy families, including seniors, students and food banks.
  • Increase Medicaid funding for local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems, to help cover response to the emergency.

EDD encourages Californians to check the COVID-19 resources page for developments.

Additionally, the city of San Francisco has launched a Give2SF fund with a $1.5 million contribution from Salesforce to “help protect the health of San Francisco and support the most vulnerable, including individuals, families, and local businesses."

