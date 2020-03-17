How to File for Unemployment in California During the Coronavirus Pandemic

How to File for Unemployment in California

Californians who may be missing work because of the novel coronavirus can now apply for benefits through the state's EDD. Specific policies instituted as a result of the coronavirus can be seen here (also available in Spanish). The department is providing workers and caregivers various options to collect payment.

Sick or quarantined Californians who are unable to work as a result of the virus can file a disability insurance claim online.

If you're unable to work because you're taking care of a sick or quarantined relative with COVID-19, you can file a paid family leave claim, according to EDD.

Those who have had reduced hours or have lost their job due to their employer shutting down operations, can file an unemployment insurance claim.

General Eligibility Requirements for California

When filing for unemployment, you must have earned a certain threshold of wages to establish a claim, and be:

Totally or partially unemployed

Unemployed through no fault of your own

Physically able to work

Available for work

Ready and willing to accept work immediately

Actively looking for work

In addition, according to EDD, you must continually meet eligibility requirements — meaning on a weekly basis you must continually prove the points above.

The federal government is allowing new options for states to amend their laws to provide unemployment insurance benefits related to COVID-19. For example, federal law now allows states to pay benefits where: