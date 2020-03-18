Emergency Funds for Freelancers, Creatives Losing Income During Coronavirus

The Creator Fund

The Creator Fund from the email marketing company ConvertKit is offering financial assistance of up to $500 for artists and small business owners—the term "creator" is loosely defined. The mini grants can be used for groceries, childcare, rent, mortgage or medical expenses. On its website, the Creator Fund is realistic about its limitations to meet everyone's needs, but still encourages people to apply.

Bay Area Emergency Fund: Artists/Event Production

This fund for artists and event producers who make their living from live events is accepting donations, but so far doesn't have an application process available. When the application goes live, it will require bank statements and proof of an event cancellation that resulted in loss of income. This is a need-based grant; those who need help with rent, medical care, utility bills and childcare will be prioritized.

Funds for Musicians and Nightlife Workers

The SF Queer Nightlife Fund

Nightlife is a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community, so what happens when the dancers, drag queens, DJs, musicians and bartenders who rely on in-person work can no longer do that labor? Workers in the queer nightlife scene experiencing financial hardship can apply for help with food, rent, PG&E, phone, internet and medical expenses. Applications are due March 31.

Musicians' Foundation Grant

If you've been a working musician in the United States for the last five years, the Musicians' Foundation Grant offers grants for emergency situations like medical care or personal or family crisis. The foundation will pay recipients' expenses directly rather than writing them a check, and grants range between $500 and $3,000.

MusiCares Emergency Financial Assistance

Musicians and music industry professionals experiencing unexpected financial hardships can apply to the Recording Academy's MusiCares program. To be eligible, you must have a documented history as an industry professional for at least five years, or have contributed to six commercially released recordings or videos. MusiCares can fund medical costs, addiction recovery treatment, psychotherapy and basic living expenses such as rent and utilities.

Funds for Visual Artists

The Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant

If you're a sculptor, printmaker or painter with over ten years of experience, the Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant program offers larger grants of up to $15,000 for unforeseen expenses. The application specifies that it's a one-time grant related to a specific emergency, such as fire, flood or medical needs.

Rauschenberg Emergency Grants

Professional artists of all disciplines living anywhere in the United States can apply for Rauschenberg Emergency Grants of up to $5,000 to cover unforeseen expenses. Please note that a panel reviewing the applications will begin to meet in May and June, so this program isn't the one for those with pressing, short-term needs.

CERF+ Artists' Safety Net

Artists working in craft disciplines—including but not limited to clay, fiber, metal, wood, glass, concrete, plastic, synthetic fibers or recycled materials—can apply for emergency grants of up to $3,000 from the Craft Emergency Relief Fund. They must demonstrate that they've been making a sizable portion of their living from their craft for three years, or that they've been involved in traditional or folk art on an ongoing basis. Artists are asked to submit an inquiry form before they can apply.

Funds for Writers and Authors

Authors League Fund

Journalists, playwrights, poets and authors facing sudden loss of income or unforeseen medical expenses in the United States can apply for emergency grants from the Authors League Fund. The grants, however, prioritize experienced professionals who've either been published by traditional publishing houses or publications with national circulation, or have had their work produced by mid-sized or large theaters. The amount of the grant is not specified, and depends on the severity of the emergency.

PEN America Writers’ Emergency Fund

PEN America gives out need-based grants of up to $2,000 for emergency expenses to writers and journalists, and has an additional program for those who are HIV positive. The organization is looking to bolster these programs amid coronavirus, and plans to announce those updates on March 23.

Additional Funds

Sex Worker ER Grant Fund

Sex workers who rely on in-person business can apply for $50–$200 microgrants to cover short-term expenses from Bay Area Workers Support (BAWS), a grassroots advocacy organization. BAWS also uses its social media profiles to amplify sex workers' GoFundMe and other crowdfunding campaigns, and is accepting donations from allies.