Covered California Opens Special Enrollment Period in Response to Coronavirus Crisis

If I get coronavirus, will I be facing a big medical bill?

California regulators now require insurers to cover the complete cost of testing for the virus, so no co-pays for consumers. On the other hand, experts estimate the cost of a hospital stay for coronavirus is about $20,000. If you’re insured, out-of-pocket costs are an estimated $1,300. But if you have a high-deductible plan, which a lot of people do, you may be required to pay the maximum annual out-of-pocket cost, which is $6,000 in California.

Still, Levitt points out, that’s better than having no insurance.

“We’re hearing stories out of Italy, of hospitals needing to ration care,” he said. “We’re not hearing stories of people getting enormous hospital bills in the mail and we are going to see those stories here.”

Is this outbreak going to bankrupt the health insurance industry?

Health insurance companies are very concerned about the costs they are facing in this pandemic, says Peter Lee. They are required to spend 80% of their revenues on patient care, so they’re operating on slim profit margins. Companies may be able to offset some of the costs of coronavirus treatment because they won’t have to pay for many elective surgeries that have been canceled. But insurers are already looking to Congress and federal officials for financial help, just like the airlines industry.

Will my premiums go up next year?

Probably. It all depends on how many people become severely ill from the virus. If the costs are extreme and insurers see their financial reserves dwindle, they are allowed to raise premiums the following year to refill them.

What could this mean for the political future of the Affordable Care Act?

While public sentiment toward the health law was generally low in the early years, that changed when Republicans tried to repeal it in 2017. Millions of Americans had come to depend on its protections, and experts believe millions more will come to benefit from it this year.

“Americans are historically ambivalent about government intervention,” said Jonathan Oberlander, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. “In times of desperation, they’re not afraid to embrace high doses of government intervention.”

Similarly, Oberlander believes the Supreme Court will be very unlikely to strike down the law in the case currently before it. “It is unimaginable to me that the court will rule that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and throw out the law in the middle of this pandemic,” he said. “That would devastate the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and the human toll of that decision would be awful.”