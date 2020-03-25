Check: Has COVID-19 Closed Your Bay Area Park?

On March 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that state parks would close parking lots at popular destination parks and beaches, effectively choking off access. State campgrounds have also been closed for now. The first round of closures hit 36 state parks in five counties, including Sonoma, Marin and San Mateo, and Newsom said more are possible.

We’ve compiled information on some favorite Bay Area parklands organized by county — check here before you head out.

Remember: No matter where you go to, it's best to stay at least six feet away from people outside your household and to make sure to follow proper hygiene guidelines.

Alameda & Contra Costa Counties

At East Bay Parks in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, buildings and visitor centers — including Tilden Botanic Garden — are closed through April 7.

Trails remain open, for now, but parks officials warn that they don't want to see the same level of attendance as this past weekend.

"People really need to get outside and really want to get outside. But we have to do it safely. And what we saw this weekend was not safe," said Robert Doyle, general manager of the East Bay Regional Parks District.

Picnic tables are also closed to discourage large groups from congregating.

Doyle said the goal of the district is to do education first, but he warned they will cite people for illegally parking.

"We had a lot of ... unsafe parking and parking violations," said Doyle. "And we will cite people if they're parking across crosswalks, blocking roads or parking in lanes that are unsafe."

Oakland

Several parks remain open, while buildings in them are closed.

“We encourage you to go outdoors and enjoy our parks, keeping a healthy distance from other people so that we help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf on March 17.

Berkeley

All play structures, playgrounds and basketball courts are closed. So are recreation areas, including Live Oak and the Willard Clubhouse.

According to the City of Berkeley’s website, “large parks with enough open space to support social distancing standards remain open.” But, authorities caution residents not to "arrange outings to parks with people you don't live with.”

The city skate park, pickleball courts, the sports complex on Gilman, pools and multiple mini parks are closed.

Marin County

After a busy weekend, Marin County announced restrictions on access to all parks beginning March 22, under an order of the county public health department.

Officials ask that people not drive to beaches, open spaces or parks outside their neighborhoods. Residents may walk or bike to nearby preserves and parks that are open. Visitors may "continue to use paved pathways maintained by the County of Marin, such as the popular Mill Valley-Sausalito Multiuse Pathway along Richardson Bay and the Corte Madera Pathway along Corte Madera Creek, as long as people follow guidelines on social distancing."

Current closures impact more than 18,000 acres managed by Marin County Parks.

Additionally, federal authorities say Muir Woods, Alcatraz and Fort Point are shut down entirely. The campgrounds and visitor center at Point Reyes are closed through April 7. Meanwhile, Drakes Beach is already restricted to protect the elephant seal colony there until the end of March. Other rotating closures will protect other seal populations throughout the park until June.

Napa County

Parks are open, but users must comply with social distancing guidance.

San Francisco City and County

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has threatened to close parks if people cannot successfully social distance. But, according to officials with San Francisco Recreation and Parks, all their "parks, trails and open spaces remain open to allow people to go outside and get some fresh air."

Park officials recommend individual activities, no group yoga and no swimming. But while parks remain open, most recreational programs and facilities — as well as playgrounds — are currently closed.

At Yerba Buena Gardens, indoor spaces like Metreon — as well as outdoor areas like the carousel and the play circle — are closed until April 7 at least.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) has been recommending that people practice distancing and try exploring the parklands from home. The Presidio Visitor Center and the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center are closed through at least April 7.

Additionally, Kirby Cove and Bicentennial campgrounds are shut down. The Headlands visitor center, Point Bonita Lighthouse, Stinson Beach and the Nike Missile site are closed, too.

While city officials are encouraging people to get out, they say that you should choose a park within walking distance if possible.

"What we're asking everyone to do during this health emergency is to limit your trip as much as possible," said Tamara Barak Aparton, spokesperson for SF Rec and Parks. "So it's fine to go outside. Good, even, to get a little exercise. And San Franciscans are very lucky because in this city, everyone lives within a 10 minute walk to a park."

Barak Aparton said park rangers are out at various sites, but are focused on education rather than enforcement.

San Mateo County

At San Mateo County Parks, restrictions have closed restrooms, playgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers until April 12.

Some parks are closed entirely, including: Flood Park, Friendship Park, Memorial, Sanchez Adobe and the Woodside Store.

At the Midpeninsula Open Space Regional Preserves, restrooms are closed, but trails remain open. Preserve managers recommend checking trail conditions and closures — specifically for Rancho San Antonio County Park and Preserve and the Mount Umunhum Area of Sierra Azul.

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County has suspended all park programming through April 7, but the parks themselves and trails are open from dawn to dusk.

The restrooms at the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Regional Preserves are closed until further notice, and the preserves themselves close at 5 p.m. each day.

All youth programs are currently closed in the city of San Jose, as are community centers, with the exception of senior nutrition programs. Playgrounds in the city have also been closed.

Solano County

The Lake Solano Nature Center Exhibit, rentals at the Lake Solano Day Use areas, the Lake Solano Play structure and the Youth Group Camp Area are currently closed. And public events have also been cancelled through at least April 7.

Sonoma County

On March 23, after a weekend of crowded beaches, Sonoma County’s public health officer ordered all parks closed in the county, including city, county, state and federal parklands. They're closed until further notice.

Officials with Sonoma County said that closing the parks was a difficult decision, but the amount of people that came over the weekend made social distancing nearly impossible.

"So after seeing the influx of folks at the parks over the weekend — after the shelter-in-place order had already been issued — we decided that the best thing for the community was to close all of the parks within the county," said Jennifer LaRocque, spokeswoman for the County of Sonoma.

For now, LaRocque said they're encouraging residents to go out for walks in their neighborhood while observing social distancing guidelines.

KQED's Jasmin Purifoy contributed to this story.

This post will be updated.