Can I Go Hiking During California's Shelter in Place? Yes, But Read This First

It's safe to say that sheltering in place has made many of us stir-crazy. There are only so many times you can walk around your apartment or house before you start feeling frustrated and boxed in.

Many experts agree that going outside and being in nature can be crucial for both our physical and mental health. And for some, home isn't a safe place and getting respite from that environment is not only important — it's essential.

But state and local officials have also warned that unless we follow proper health and safety protocols, they may have to take drastic measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Especially after a weekend that saw Californians coming out in droves and overwhelming parks, beaches and other open spaces.

So here's how to get your outside time, and do it the right way:

Before You Go

Plan ahead : If you're going to a park or the beach, check to make sure that location is still open. Many parks have also closed their parking lots, playgrounds and restroom facilities, so you'll want to plan for that too.

: If you're going to a park or the beach, check to make sure that location is still open. Many parks have also closed their parking lots, playgrounds and restroom facilities, so you'll want to plan for that too. Pick a place close by : Whether it's a nearby park or just walking around the block, look for nature nearby. Now is not the time to explore or travel far from home.

: Whether it's a nearby park or just walking around the block, look for nature nearby. Now is not the time to explore or travel far from home. Go solo or with members of your household : As tempting as it may be to meet up with friends, now is not the time to do so. Do not plan meet-ups at the park, or anywhere else. Instead, opt for hanging out with friends remotely.

: As tempting as it may be to meet up with friends, now is not the time to do so. Do not plan meet-ups at the park, or anywhere else. Instead, opt for hanging out with friends remotely. Wash your hands before you go: Wash your hands and bring hand sanitizer, if possible.

Wash your hands and bring hand sanitizer, if possible. Don't make stops in-between: Maintain social distancing while you're on your way — if you're headed to a park or trail, try to make no stops while you're going to and from.

While You're Out

Maintain social distancing : The CDC recommends keeping at least six-feet of space or more between you and people who are not members of your household. Step off trails to allow others to pass.

: The CDC recommends keeping at least six-feet of space or more between you and people who are not members of your household. Step off trails to allow others to pass. Choose less frequented areas : Don't walk or hike on crowded trails, and don't park in crowded lots. Signal your presence to others with your voice, a bell or a horn.

: Don't walk or hike on crowded trails, and don't park in crowded lots. Signal your presence to others with your voice, a bell or a horn. Follow appropriate signage : Don't go into parks or on trails that have been closed.

: Don't go into parks or on trails that have been closed. Keep pets on a leash : Protect your furry friends by keeping them on leash and with you at all times.

: Protect your furry friends by keeping them on leash and with you at all times. Leave no trace: Trash pickup may be limited, so make sure to pack out what you pack in.

When You Should Not Visit a Park