Masks: To Wear or Not to Wear, That Is the Question (and Now There's Finally an Answer)

Since coronavirus cases began surging in the United States last month, there has been much conflicting information — and a great deal of concern — over the use of masks.

With health care workers in hospitals across the country still desperately in need of personal protective equipment (PPE), federal and state officials have consistently implored the public to avoid using masks so as to make them more available for those on the frontlines.

The anti-mask messaging from on high has sometimes been downright vehement, as when U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on Feb. 29, tweeted: "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

But new guidance from the state of California, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now suggests that residents actually should wear face coverings when they leave their houses to conduct essential jobs or tasks — like grocery shopping.