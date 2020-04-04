KQED is a proud member of
Masks: To Wear or Not to Wear, That Is the Question (and Now There's Finally an Answer)
Michelle WileyMatthew Green
Lorena Zeruche, who owns Loló, a Mexican restaurant in the Mission District, wears a bandana on her face on April, 1, 2020 as she prepares for yet another day of take-out only service.  (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Since coronavirus cases began surging in the United States last month, there has been much conflicting information — and a great deal of concern — over the use of masks.

With health care workers in hospitals across the country still desperately in need of personal protective equipment (PPE), federal and state officials have consistently implored the public to avoid using masks so as to make them more available for those on the frontlines.

The anti-mask messaging from on high has sometimes been downright vehement, as when U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on Feb. 29, tweeted: "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

But new guidance from the state of California, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now suggests that residents actually should wear face coverings when they leave their houses to conduct essential jobs or tasks — like grocery shopping.

And on Friday, President Trump said his administration was now recommending that Americans use "non-medical cloth" face coverings, although he stressed that doing so was voluntary and that he had no intention of wearing one himself.

"I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he said, "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don't see it."

In a recent press release, California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell noted that although face coverings are not a substitute for good hygiene practices, they may be helpful in keeping you — and those around you — healthy.

"Wearing a cloth face covering could provide some additional benefit by acting as a reminder for other people to keep their distance, and it could help reduce the spread of infectious particles from those who could be infected but don’t have symptoms," said Angell.

In other words, wearing something over your face can't hurt — and might even help.

Bay Area public health officials have also signed on to the plan, acknowledging that although they previously recommended not wearing masks, circumstances have changed.

“Now that the virus is spreading in the community, it is more likely that people with no or mild symptoms may have coronavirus and not know it,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon in an April 2 press release.

This reversal follows the recent scientific discovery that, contrary to earlier assumptions, those infected with the coronavirus can still spread it even when they don’t show any symptoms. "This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, told NPR earlier this week.

And while federal, state and local officials say masks can certainly help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, they stress that wearing them should absolutely not replace ongoing hygiene protocols.

“Face coverings could provide some additional protection against COVID-19, but Californians should not have a false sense of security if they choose to wear them. Make sure you’re also staying six-feet away from other people if you have to leave your home to get groceries or prescriptions,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press release.

State officials recommend wearing cloth coverings, which can be made of a variety of materials including cotton, silk or linen. The primary reason, they emphasize, is to "reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but has yet to show any symptoms."

If you do opt for some kind of face covering, state and local public health officials recommend following these basic steps:

  • Make sure it completely covers your mouth and nose.
  • Once you put it on, leave the damn thing alone! Try not to adjust it.
  • Wash it very frequently.
  • Continue with the social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people) and good hygiene practices (washing your hands thoroughly and often).
  • Discard the covering if it is damaged, stretched out or no longer fits over your entire mouth and nose.

The CDC, along with state and local officials, are also continuing to ask people to avoid holding on to their N95 or surgical masks, which are considered "critical supplies" still urgently needed by thousands of frontline health care workers.