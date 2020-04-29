Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Extended Through May 31

Regional shelter-in-place orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been extended through May 31, according to a joint press release from seven public health officials. This order applies to the six Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction.

The new order eases some restrictions from the previous order, including:

Certain construction projects, so long as the project complies with the safety protocols in the order.

Some businesses that operate primarily outdoors, like wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers, gardeners and other businesses that provide outdoor services. This does not include restaurants or bars with outdoor seating.

Certain outdoor activities — like skate parks, golf courses and fields — that were previously shut down can resume, so long as there is no shared equipment or physical contact.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody praised the progress that Bay Area residents had made and said the new order is designed to "preserve" that progress.

"If we move too fast to ease restrictions, the potential of exponential spread could have grave impacts to the health and wellness of our residents, as well as to our economy," Cody said.