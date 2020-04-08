GUIDE: Here's What's Available to Help Small Businesses Survive Coronavirus

Like millions of other small business owners, Savell is seeking temporary financial assistance from the federal government and local sources. He said he's confident he'll be able to reopen soon.

“We’re coming back — this isn’t the end,” he said. “This is temporary. We’re sure of that.”

Scores of other local business owners, though, are less sanguine.

“I've heard the whole range — from utter fear to folks who are more analytical and trying to decide, does it make sense to try to stay open and take on more debt or should we call it a day?” said Jeri Boomgaarden, senior development director at the East Bay Community Foundation (EBCF), which recently started a COVID-19 relief fund that gives small grants to local organizations.

In response to the crisis, federal, state and local governments, as well as a growing number of private institutions like EBCF, have scrambled to set up programs to help small businesses and community organizations stay alive.

The following is a list of some — but definitely not all — of the lifelines Bay Area businesses can try to take advantage of.

Federal Assistance

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Overseen by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as part of a suite of recently announced relief plans, the PPP offers nearly $350 billion in relief to help small businesses retain workers and continue to pay bills during the pandemic. Through the program, which is funded by the massive $2 trillion emergency stimulus package Congress passed in late March, businesses can apply for low-interest, government-backed loans from private banks to cover up to two months of their average monthly payroll costs, plus an additional 25%, with a cap of $10 million.

The best part: The loan can effectively turn into a grant — with most or all of it forgiven — if businesses keep their employees on the payroll for at least two months after receiving funding and use 75% of it for payroll costs. If any part of the loan is not forgiven, payments will be deferred for six months, with a 1% interest rate and maturity period of two years.

Who's eligible: Small U.S. businesses with up to 500 employees, in addition to some nonprofits and veterans organizations. Self-employed workers, independent contractors (freelancers) and sole proprietors can also apply. No collateral or personal guarantees are required.

The program began accepting applications from small businesses and sole proprietors on April 3. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply beginning on April 10. Loans are available through June 30.

A note of caution, however: The initiative has had a rocky launch, as hundreds of thousands of applications from desperate business owners began flooding in on Friday. Banks have complained of not receiving the necessary guidance from the SBA, and some are establishing their own provisions, like only lending to existing customers. Many applicants have also said they've run into bureaucratic or technological hurdles, or found out their bank wasn’t even ready to start accepting applications.

Find an eligible lender here.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (and Emergency Advance)

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is a longstanding program that offers low-interest loans made directly by the SBA (rather than by a bank) of up to $2 million to small businesses that have suffered major losses related to a disaster. The loan can be repaid over a term of up to 30 years at an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, with no payment due the first year.

In response to the pandemic, Congress also added a provision to the program offering small businesses an immediate advance of up to $10,000. Effectively a grant, this amount does not have to be repaid and is available within days of a successful application, according to the SBA.

Who's eligible: Any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals), private non-profit organizations or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19. The $10,000 advance is available to all qualified applicants, regardless of whether they are approved for the larger loan.

Apply for the disaster loan and the loan advance here.

California Programs

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that small businesses in California will have an extra year to pay up to $50,000 in sales and use taxes to the state. The extension applies to small businesses with less than $5 million in taxable sales, who will be able to sign up for a 12-month, interest-free payment plan.

Earlier last week, Newsom also signed an executive order extending the tax filing deadline until the end of July for businesses filing returns for less than $1 million.

He encouraged small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for federal disaster relief, but said the state will also allocate $50 million for loans to California businesses that don’t qualify for federal help.

“It's an additional contribution for the state to address those that may otherwise fall through the cracks,” he said.

You can learn more about the programs here or by calling 1-800-400-7115.

Newsom also unveiled a new online platform to help connect displaced California workers with thousands of job opportunities in a range of industries.