GUIDE: Here's What's Available to Help Small Businesses Survive Coronavirus

To state the obvious, these are some very tough times for small businesses.
With all of California — and large swaths of the rest of the country — under shelter-in-place orders, only “essential” small businesses are allowed to stay open, and many of those have been forced to dramatically cut their services.
From restaurants and bookstores to dry cleaners and ice cream shops, small businesses are a big deal in the U.S., employing nearly half of the nation's workforce. Many of these institutions, which were already operating on razor-thin margins, have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. And without major assistance, many simply won't be able to weather their economic losses.
Jesse Savell, who owns Poulet deli, a North Berkeley institution, understands this all too well. After several weeks of trying to keep his kitchen open for take-out only service, he made the tough decision over the weekend to temporarily shutter the operation and furlough his remaining employees for at least the next month.
How to apply for unemployment
“Sales dropped dramatically,” Savell said, noting that his insurance doesn't cover any kind of disaster like this. “It came down to: was it worth it to stay open in order to leave the lights on, or close down and let people collect unemployment?”
But even beyond that financial reality, he said, much of the decision to close came down to health and safety concerns for both his employees and his customers.
“It's the nature of food service — you have to get close to people,” Savell said. “It’s not something I feel like we’re able to properly handle. It went from a month ago being concerned about giving customers dry chicken to, are we causing someone to get sick and possibly die?”
Related Stories
Like millions of other small business owners, Savell is seeking temporary financial assistance from the federal government and local sources. He said he's confident he'll be able to reopen soon.
“We’re coming back — this isn’t the end,” he said. “This is temporary. We’re sure of that.”
Scores of other local business owners, though, are less sanguine.
“I've heard the whole range — from utter fear to folks who are more analytical and trying to decide, does it make sense to try to stay open and take on more debt or should we call it a day?” said Jeri Boomgaarden, senior development director at the East Bay Community Foundation (EBCF), which recently started a COVID-19 relief fund that gives small grants to local organizations.
In response to the crisis, federal, state and local governments, as well as a growing number of private institutions like EBCF, have scrambled to set up programs to help small businesses and community organizations stay alive.
The following is a list of some — but definitely not all — of the lifelines Bay Area businesses can try to take advantage of.
Overseen by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as part of a suite of recently announced relief plans, the PPP offers nearly $350 billion in relief to help small businesses retain workers and continue to pay bills during the pandemic. Through the program, which is funded by the massive $2 trillion emergency stimulus package Congress passed in late March, businesses can apply for low-interest, government-backed loans from private banks to cover up to two months of their average monthly payroll costs, plus an additional 25%, with a cap of $10 million.
The best part: The loan can effectively turn into a grant — with most or all of it forgiven — if businesses keep their employees on the payroll for at least two months after receiving funding and use 75% of it for payroll costs. If any part of the loan is not forgiven, payments will be deferred for six months, with a 1% interest rate and maturity period of two years.
Who's eligible: Small U.S. businesses with up to 500 employees, in addition to some nonprofits and veterans organizations. Self-employed workers, independent contractors (freelancers) and sole proprietors can also apply. No collateral or personal guarantees are required.
The program began accepting applications from small businesses and sole proprietors on April 3. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply beginning on April 10. Loans are available through June 30.
A note of caution, however: The initiative has had a rocky launch, as hundreds of thousands of applications from desperate business owners began flooding in on Friday. Banks have complained of not receiving the necessary guidance from the SBA, and some are establishing their own provisions, like only lending to existing customers. Many applicants have also said they've run into bureaucratic or technological hurdles, or found out their bank wasn’t even ready to start accepting applications.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is a longstanding program that offers low-interest loans made directly by the SBA (rather than by a bank) of up to $2 million to small businesses that have suffered major losses related to a disaster. The loan can be repaid over a term of up to 30 years at an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, with no payment due the first year.
In response to the pandemic, Congress also added a provision to the program offering small businesses an immediate advance of up to $10,000. Effectively a grant, this amount does not have to be repaid and is available within days of a successful application, according to the SBA.
Who's eligible: Any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals), private non-profit organizations or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19. The $10,000 advance is available to all qualified applicants, regardless of whether they are approved for the larger loan.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that small businesses in California will have an extra year to pay up to $50,000 in sales and use taxes to the state. The extension applies to small businesses with less than $5 million in taxable sales, who will be able to sign up for a 12-month, interest-free payment plan.
Earlier last week, Newsom also signed an executive order extending the tax filing deadline until the end of July for businesses filing returns for less than $1 million.
He encouraged small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for federal disaster relief, but said the state will also allocate $50 million for loans to California businesses that don’t qualify for federal help.
“It's an additional contribution for the state to address those that may otherwise fall through the cracks,” he said.
You can learn more about the programs here or by calling 1-800-400-7115.
Newsom also unveiled a new online platform to help connect displaced California workers with thousands of job opportunities in a range of industries.
Sponsored
Local Government Funds
Most of these relief programs offer small grants that do not need to be repaid, and are funded through a combination of tax revenue and individual donations. Keep in mind, though, that because demand has been so overwhelming, some funds have run out of money much faster than anticipated — as was the case with a $11 million Santa Clara County relief fund that ran dry just three days after launching. Likewise, smaller relief funds in Oakland and Hayward were quickly exhausted, and are now seeking additional donations.
San Francisco Small Business Resiliency and Emergency Loan Funds
The $10 million fund commits $9 million to a new Emergency Loan Fund, and an additional $1 million to expand the COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Fund, which quickly ran dry after launching in mid-March. The fund provides grants of up $10,000.
In March, the Berkeley City Council approved up to $3 million in emergency relief grants for small businesses, nonprofit arts organizations and worker rent support, and has run an outreach effort encouraging the community to help match that amount. The fund is being managed by the East Bay Community Foundation, which is also offering separate relief grants to local service organizations.
A number of local foundations and other philanthropic groups have also launched COVID-19 small business relief funds. Here are just a handful of them:
Small Business Relief Fund provides loan and grant funding, as well as technical assistance, to small businesses and self-employed individuals. It's overseen by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, in partnership with Opportunity Fund.