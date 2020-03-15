Newsom Calls for Closure of All Bars in an Effort to Increase Social Distancing

On Saturday, state health officials urged movie theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit 6 feet apart. Gambling venues were told to limit 250 people per room and clean chips and slot machines more frequently, while theme parks and attractions were told to thin out crowds by staggering attendance.

Newsom also announced that California is working with Verily, the life sciences arm of Google parent company Alphabet, to launch a tool to help people find coronavirus testing. An online portal would help determine if they should be tested and would direct them to mobile testing units. The initial program is set to begin in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, which have both seen the number of positive cases increase in the past week.

“We hope this verily model can scale and be made national,” Newsom said.

The state has increased the number of available hospital beds and will be reopening shuttered medical centers in the coming days.

By Monday, one-third of California's 6 million public school students will be out of their classrooms for one to five weeks, depending on the district, as schools look to limit the health risks. Some expanded spring break while others were taking a wait-and-see approach.