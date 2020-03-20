KQED is a proud member of
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Shelter-in-Place Order
Peter ArcuniPolly Stryker
People wearing face masks walk by a closed theatre with a message about staying healthy in Berkeley, California on March 18, 2020.  (Photo by JoPhoto by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order Thursday evening.

Saying “we have to meet this moment,” the governor said the rest of the state will join many Northern California counties already under public health orders to mandate social distancing. The order begins Thursday night.

More than 21 million of the state’s nearly 40 million residents were already under similar orders imposed at the county level over the past several days.

Unlike those county directives, first issued across the Bay Area on Monday, the state order has no specific deadline.

Newsom assured people that his administration will be transparent and update the state in the coming weeks. “I don’t expect this will be many months,” he said, but acknowledged it could last eight weeks or more.

Newsom said the state has been conducting pandemic planning for a decade, using artificial intelligence and modeling. Planning projections show as many as 56% of people in the state could become infected by the novel coronavirus over a period of about eight weeks, if steps to mitigate the spread — like tonight’s order — are not taken.

Newsom said, with a 20% hospitalization rate from the coronavirus the state would need an additional 19,543 hospital beds over and above current capacity. That need could be reduced, he said, by changing behavior.

“If we meet this moment, we can truly bend the curve to reduce the need to surge, to reduce the need to have to go out and cobble all those assets together,” the governor said. “Though I want you to know we are doing just that.”

How to stay at home and stay sane

This shelter-in-place order mirrors what's happening in the Bay Area and elsewhere. Californians can go out for essential errands such as medical appointments, grocery shopping or to do critical jobs, but are otherwise advised to stay away from others.

“You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog,” Newsom said of the state order.

The governor said intense efforts are being made to arrange for more hospital beds and ventilators, and he said that Seton Medical Center in Daly City has been secured to provide around 700 more beds. He said the state will acquire access to a Southern California hospital in the coming days.

He said the state is also continuing to work to find motel rooms for people who are homeless, and added that officials are in talks with the University of California and California State University systems to reserve dormitory space for future virus patients.

Newsom said the state received the first national stockpile transfer of assets, which included hundreds of thousands of gloves and protective masks. Those items, along with protective gear from the state's own supplies, is being distributed to communities throughout California, he said.

The governor said he knows the new shelter-in-place order is disruptive to families, especially to families with children.

“Check in on loved ones; check in on your neighbors,” Newsom said. He said the state will be announcing partnerships to aid residents, including with the neighborhood online site Nextdoor.com He added, “This is not a permanent state. This is a moment in time, and we will meet this moment together.”

