California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Shelter-in-Place Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order Thursday evening.

Saying “we have to meet this moment,” the governor said the rest of the state will join many Northern California counties already under public health orders to mandate social distancing. The order begins Thursday night.

More than 21 million of the state’s nearly 40 million residents were already under similar orders imposed at the county level over the past several days.

Unlike those county directives, first issued across the Bay Area on Monday, the state order has no specific deadline.

Newsom assured people that his administration will be transparent and update the state in the coming weeks. “I don’t expect this will be many months,” he said, but acknowledged it could last eight weeks or more.