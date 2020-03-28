Doing the Essential: Grocery Shopping in the Bay Area During the Pandemic

In the wake of shelter in place orders, grocery stores — an essential business, have become one of the few places where people can go to stock the pantry and get some fresh air. But empty shelves and large gatherings of people are topics of concern for shoppers and health officials alike.

What precautions should I take while grocery shopping?

New research suggests that while the virus can survive on cardboard for a day, and on plastic for several days, it becomes less infectious over time.

“It’s not to say that the risk of [contracting the virus at] the grocery store is zero, it's just the risk of getting something from groceries themselves is relatively low,” says Dr. Anne Liu, an immunologist at Stanford Health.

“The main places to be worried about are places where people get together and crowd, or surfaces that a lot of people touch,” Liu says.

Rather than worrying about your can of beans or tomato, Lui says pay attention instead to your proximity to other people, especially if they’re showing symptoms, because that is the main way the virus is transmitted.

According to the WHO, people who have contracted COVID-19 can spread the virus by touching their faces and other surfaces so wash your hands thoroughly before and after grocery shopping.

Liu recommends wiping down grocery cart handles and using hand sanitizer after using credit card machines. If you are worried about your grocery items, wipe them down with food-safe wipes or produce wash.

What precautions should I take with food I purchase to prevent contracting coronavirus?

The Food and Drug Administration is reassuring consumers that there’s no evidence of the novel coronavirus transmission through food or food packaging but for those concerned, find some tips on handling groceries here.

At home, Ronald Fong of California Grocers Association says that produce should always be washed, whether there is a pandemic or not. But now more than ever, it is critical to wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after preparing fresh produce.