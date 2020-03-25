Farmworkers Can’t Pick Crops Remotely. How Can They Stay Safe?

Lupe Sandoval, head of the California Farm Labor Contractor Association, said guidelines released by agencies like the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far have been generic and lack the specific guidance agricultural employers need.

“How many industries do you see where the employer provides group transportation?” Sandoval said. “Ag is a little different. A lot of workers will get together in vans to drive to the job site. Or an employer will be registered with the federal government to bus workers to the job site. When you have 20-25 workers in a bus, or fewer in a van, it makes it difficult for social distancing and would entail more extensive disinfecting of common surfaces in vehicles before and after rides.”

Workers also often share drinking water dispensers in the fields and sometimes work in close proximity to one another, which can make social distancing a challenge.

Frank Polizzi, a public information officer for the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), said the agency recently began working on industry-specific guidance for agricultural workers, after receiving questions from employers. DIR plans to publish the guidance in English this week and in Spanish soon after, Polizzi said.

Erica Rosasco, an agricultural employment attorney in Roseville, said she has received a flood of calls from employers with questions about how to comply with labor laws during the coronavirus outbreak.

“They want to know how to deal with the virus and how to deal with sick employees. I have had some clients whose employees are sick and they believe they do have the virus,” she said. “So, what are their responsibilities, what are their obligations, what’s best practice?”

At least workers are unlikely to be laid off, Rosasco said. She said she is advising employers to move forward with agricultural work and give workers assurance they will continue to have a job during the pandemic.

“Because [workers are] nervous about the idea of the shelter-in-place orders, what’s going to happen to them? They live paycheck to paycheck. They’re worried about it,” Rosasco said.

“It’s part of the supply chain. If our ag workers don’t keep working, we’re not going to have fruits and veggies in the markets,” she added.

In fact, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said he’s worried about undocumented farmworkers who lack health care coverage and might wait as long as possible before seeking treatment.

“My biggest concern with the undocumented residents is that they’re going to be scared to come in and be checked and ask for a test, even though we know that they’re sick,” said Arias. “They’re so used to going to work, irrespective of their health conditions or whether they’re under the weather and running a fever, that once they begin to use our health care system for the coronavirus, our healthcare system will be overwhelmed.”

Last week, Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez sent a letter to Democratic Fresno Congressman Jim Costa requesting additional federal funding for protective gear for health workers and support for rural clinics to help treat a “potential overflow of patients.”

“That needs to be a part of this conversation as we’re preparing a response — to have [farmworkers] be prioritized," Chavez said. "Because if they get sick and they’re not there, the whole country’s going to suffer.”