Can a Costly Guest Worker Program Meet California’s Need for Farm Labor?

"There are a lot of farmers, a lot of crops, that don't have enough people," Alba said, as the workers around him bent down to chop celery stalks and toss them onto washing stations. "Before, a lot of people went back and forth across the border. Now, people can’t cross. For the people who go home to their country, it’s difficult to return. They go, but then they don’t come back."

California grows over a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts, and a majority of the workers who tend to those crops are undocumented immigrants. But increased enforcement, coupled with an aging population of U.S.-based farmworkers, has diminished the supply of California agricultural labor in recent years.

That availability of farm labor was the number one concern growers shared with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue during his June tour of Northern California farming communities. Purdue's visit came about a week after President Trump delayed plans for nationwide deportations of undocumented families. But when asked whether the planned crackdown would exacerbate farm labor issues, Perdue told reporters he didn’t think so.

"We’re not talking about immigration when we talk about a legal, reliable workforce," he said. "We’re talking about people who want to come and provide for their families on a temporary basis, on a seasonal basis, in the H-2A program."

Perdue was referring to a decades-old temporary agricultural visa program that enables farmers to hire laborers from other countries. Soon after Perdue’s visit, the Department of Labor announced proposed reforms that the agency said would "modernize" and "improve" the H-2A process. If approved, the changes would allow employers to stagger workers’ start dates on a single application, modify how workers’ wages are determined, require online applications and allow for e-signatures, among other reforms.

Slow Growth in California

Use of the H-2A visa program has risen steadily in recent years. But the growth in California has been gradual. This year, over 19,000 H-2A positions requested by California ranchers, farm labor contractors and other employers have been certified — the highest to date — but that's a tiny small slice of the massive migrant worker population California farmers rely on each year.

Because the H-2A program can be costly, time-consuming and cumbersome — the program is managed by three separate federal government agencies — many California growers instead prefer to enlist the help of farm labor contractors to find and hire local farmworkers, most of whom are immigrants without legal status.





But traditional hiring methods have also proved challenging of late.

A recent California Farm Bureau Federation/UC Davis survey of more than 1,000 California farmers found that over 70% said they had trouble hiring workers in 2017 and 2018. And 86% of respondents said they had raised wages in an effort to attract and keep workers.

"That workforce is getting older, and there are fewer of them than there used to be," said Bryan Little, CFBF's employment policy director. "Their kids, by and large, aren’t going into agriculture in much the same way that a lot of farmers’ kids aren’t staying in agriculture."

'Lengthy' but 'Worth it'

Central Valley farm labor contractor Ileana Arvizu, who over the last three years has brought workers from southern Mexico to California through the H-2A program, said the process was "lengthy" but "worth it."

One requirement of the program is to provide housing for guest workers, a deterrent for many growers in California, where housing is particularly expensive. In order to make the program work for her, Arvizu made an upfront investment that not all employers can, or are willing to, afford: She bought and renovated a hotel in Merced where workers stay while they pick tomatoes on various farms for several months during the year.

On a recent warm evening, Arvizu stood in the parking lot of her hotel, where rows of picnic tables were arranged beneath a large tent. The newest group of workers, having just returned from the day’s harvest in the tomato fields, were preparing to sit down for a dinner of chicken mole and red rice.

"Once upon a time, being a farm labor contractor was like a no-brainer. Like, labor was no issue," Arvizu said.

This year, she said, a group of workers from Mexico she had hired through the H-2A program ended up arriving in California a month late because the paperwork was still being processed.

"I had to tell the growers that I’m still in the process," she said. "So we just kinda scrambled to grab whoever was willing to come and help us."

Farmworkers With Deep Roots

California's large population of undocumented farmworkers with deep roots in the state is another reason the H-2A program has been slow to catch on here.