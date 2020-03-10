How Teachers Can Navigate School Closures Due to the Coronavirus

Tips and tools for keeping the learning going if students are quarantined at home.

Use these trusted resources to continue to provide meaningful learning experiences for students during school closures. This post will be regularly updated as new resources become available.

Online Learning Resources

PBS LearningMedia is a Pre K-12 FREE online library of trusted, quality, curated resources from PBS and public media stations including KQED. Resources include short videos, lessons and interactive games.

KQED is hosting 15 minute webinars to help teachers get started using PBS LearningMedia. Webinars occur daily at 7:30 am and 3:30 pm PDT starting Wednesday, March 11. Click to join the meeting.

KQED Learn is a free platform for middle and high school students to tackle big issues and build their media literacy and critical thinking skills in a supportive environment. Create an account and assign students current events discussions to participate in with other students from around the country.

Above the Noise video series cuts through the hype and dives deep into the research behind the issues affecting middle and high school students’ daily lives.