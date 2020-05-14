Interactive Map: Find Coronavirus Testing Sites Throughout California

Coronavirus testing capacity is one criteria for both the state of California and Bay Area counties in determining when and to what degree they will modify their stay-at-home orders to allow for the gradual reopening of businesses, schools and anywhere people congregate and might transmit SARS-CoV-2. With supply chains improving and more testing sites coming online, many counties have expanded their test criteria, opening up testing to more people.

Last week the state launched an interactive tool to help Californians find a test location near them. You can search for sites by entering your address, city or zip code — or use the clickable map. Each location displays who is eligible for a test and other information about the site.