An increasing number of Bay Area residents need assistance during the coronavirus epidemic. Some need food and other supplies, others require financial support to make rent and some could use help with the challenges of forced isolation. In this hour, Forum will discuss the ongoing efforts by Bay Area organizations and individuals who are providing needed services. And we'll talk about how to stay safe and avoid spreading COVID-19 when volunteering in person.
How to Help During the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Suzan Bateson, executive director, Alameda County Community Food Bank
Fred Blackwell, CEO, San Francisco Foundation
Ashley McCumber, CEO and executive director, Meals on Wheels San Francisco
Josh Fryday, chief service officer, California Volunteers
