New COVID-19 Relief Benefits Leaves Out Some Undocumented Immigrants

“I feel like I’ve been forgotten,” said Patricia, 29. “I don’t have the same options for help that legal residents can get.”

As the coronavirus crisis paralyzes parts of California’s economy and results in massive layoffs, workers who lack legal immigration status are particularly vulnerable, said Derek Schoonmaker, an attorney who directs the workers’ rights practice at Centro Legal de la Raza in Oakland.

Many of the state’s nearly 2 million undocumented workers labor in industries pummeled by the COVID-19 crisis, such as restaurants, hotels and the garment industry, he said.

“Undocumented workers are getting hit the hardest,” said Schoonmaker. “Many of those workers now without work are undocumented folks who have nowhere to turn for support.”

People who are desperate for income will venture out for work, said Schoonmaker, even if it means disregarding California’s stay-at-home order public health officials say we need to control the spread of the virus.

“In order to enable people to stay at home, we need to make sure that everybody can meet their basic needs while they are at home,” said Schoonmaker.

Last week, more than 120 organizations called on Gov. Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders to designate emergency funding to support undocumented residents and others who are ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits.

The request came in a letter urging the state government to strengthen job protections so that employees who take time off to care for their health or a relative are not fired, a concern that — while highlighted by the current pandemic — low-wage workers have struggled with for years, said advocates.

The governor’s office declined to comment on the request. But state officials are considering alternatives to help residents left out of unemployment insurance, said Crystal Page, a spokeswoman with the state's Labor & Workforce Development Agency.

“We are coming together across agencies and industries to try to address the needs of those who may not qualify for other traditional programs, and meet this moment together,” said Page in an email.

Meanwhile, cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are raising funds for nonprofits to give cash assistance and other services to impacted residents, regardless of immigration status (see resources below).