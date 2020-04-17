More 'Peace of Mind' for Undocumented Californians, Still May Not Be Enough

Aurelio, a 41-year-old undocumented Oakland resident, has worked for 15 years as a server at a hotel. But a month ago, as California’s stay-at-home order pushed Aurelio’s employer and thousands of other businesses to close, he was furloughed with no pay.

The father of three kids hasn’t earned any income since. His family is relying on food pantries to get by, and won’t have the money to pay bills or rent, he said.

“I have faith that the economy will recover,” said Aurelio. “For now, I have hope that someone will help us make ends meet.”

That hope came closer to reality Wednesday, when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is providing an unprecedented $75 million in cash payments to undocumented adults impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting next month, undocumented Californians will be able to apply for a one-time emergency grant of $500 dollars per adult, with a cap of $1,000 per household.