Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

A Year of COVID: Cartooning in a Time of Tragedy

Mark Fiore
A compilation of COVID-19 cartoons by Mark Fiore from a year of cartooning the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking back over a year of my COVID-19 cartoons, I'm struck by how they reflect a slow-motion realization of the horror of what was unfolding.

What started as a "science" story became an everything story about a pandemic that to date has killed over 525,000 people in the United States alone.

In a sign of my early pandemic stupidity, I drew this – my first cartoon about coronavirus – while sitting in a crowded food court (unmasked, of course) while on a trip to New York City on Jan. 31, 2020.

Keep Calm and Science On by Mark Fiore

Remember the introduction of the elbow-bump? At first it seemed almost quaint and funny, until most of us here in the Bay Area became more like the character in the last frame.

The Elbow Bump And More by Mark Fiore

This cartoon coincided with the rise of the pandemic pup, although in hindsight, I'm screaming at the human characters in this cartoon to put on face masks.

Six Foot Dog Walking by Mark Fiore

When community transmission finally came to California, COVID-19 was no longer only a problem for other countries.

Coronavirus California Republic by Mark Fiore

The isolation of working from home is nothing new for cartoonists, but not everyone has been able to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 by having a career that lends itself to remote work.

Unsung Heroes by Mark Fiore

When April Fools' Day came along early in the pandemic, pranks weren't high on most people's list.

April Not So Foolish by Mark Fiore

Social distancing took on a very different meaning depending on where you were in California and across the country.

Distancing by Mark Fiore

And even though it has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, there have definitely been some silver linings.

Silver Lining by Mark Fiore

I created this cartoon nearly a year ago and it still applies for reopening guidelines and now, for the vaccine rollout.Pandemic Patchwork by Mark Fiore

We figured out how to fight racial injustice amid a pandemic as marches and uprisings happened across the country that were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Stay Home Leave Home by Mark Fiore

Meanwhile, coronavirus outbreaks happened in prisons across the state, with San Quentin State Prison being among the hardest hit.

San Quentin COVID-19

It has been a year of tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths with graphs and charts, and who says you can't use them in a cartoon to make a point?

Flattening the Curve by Mark Fiore

Down is Up by Mark Fiore

For a time in the Bay Area and across California and the west, wildfires and smoke cast an additional pall over an already bleak forecast.

Playgrounds Reopening by Mark Fiore

All the Colors of the Disasterbow by Mark Fiore

Weekend by Mark Fiore

After months of downplaying the danger of coronavirus and dodging any blame for how his administration handled the pandemic, President Trump finally caught the virus and was hospitalized for a short time.Pandemic in Sight by Mark Fiore

And throughout the past year of pandemic, parents and children have juggled online schooling, career and staying at home, as many schools only recently move toward in-person learning.

Cartoon: The Pandemic Parent by Mark Fiore

A Mark Fiore cartoon featuring the "Home Sweet Home" classic needlepoint sign as "Home Stay Home Again" as new stay-at-home orders are issued by Gov. Newsom

One silver lining of this damn pandemic has been a wealth of new visual images and metaphors for my cartoons. If we can't laugh a little, we'll only cry.

Cartoon about dining out amid the pandemic restrictions by Mark Fiore

Thankfully, my coronavirus cartoons have now largely turned to focus on vaccines, their rollout and anti-vaxxers.

A Mark Fiore cartoon featuring COVID-19 saying, "fortunately, there's no vaccine for stupidity," as anti-vaxxers protest the coronavirus vaccine.

A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a painter in front of a painting showing the dramatic drop in COVID cases in nursing homes while saying, "I call it, 'take that, anti-vaxxers.'"

Which brings us to that light at the end of the tunnel we've all been waiting for ...A Mark Fiore cartoon featuring a happy reunion between grandparents and grandkids at the end of a tunnel, captioned, "the light at the end of the tunnel."

