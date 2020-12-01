Purple Is on the Menu

Dining out was dealt another setback over the weekend as nine additional California counties were moved to the purple reopening tier, which prohibits restaurants from serving indoors.

Now that indoor dining is prohibited in every Bay Area county and the days are shorter as we head into winter, you may need to bundle up if you want to go out to eat.

If you want to revel in the amazing cuisine our region offers and support our local restaurants, take-out dining may be your best and safest option during the current COVID-19 surge.