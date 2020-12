Amid surging COVID-19 rates, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order that will go into effect for specific regions of the state if their ICU capacity drops below 15%.

It looks like the Bay Area will fall under the new order in a few weeks if the data remains on the current track.

On the bright side, vaccines are on the way and even the (almost) ever-cautious Newsom said, "this is the final surge in this pandemic."

I sure hope he's right.