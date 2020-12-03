Next Time Order In

Dinner parties at the pricey French Laundry have caused credibility problems for Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, but they're not the only politicians facing scrutiny.

Of course Tucker Carlson and the anti-mask set are reveling in the screw-up, but this shouldn't be a "gotcha'" moment that justifies gathering in groups and ignoring public health advice.

Let's use this as an opportunity to redouble our efforts, stay safe and realize that, yes, even savvy political pros can make stupid choices.