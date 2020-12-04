Newsom to Impose Sweeping New Stay-at-Home Order as COVID-19 Rates Soar

The order mandates the closure of a wide swath of businesses and activities, akin to those forced to close during the first statewide shutdown in March.

Businesses which must close when the order is triggered include:

Hair salons

Indoor recreation centers

Movie theaters

Bars and wineries

Personal care services

Museums

Outdoor playgrounds

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out and delivery service – even outdoor dining will prohibited – and occupancy at grocery stores and other retail outlets will be reduced to 20% capacity. Additionally, the order restricts all nonessential travel. As it currently stands, the order does not impact schools — those that are currently open can remain so.

None of the five regions currently meet the threshold to trigger the order, Newsom said, but all are projected to reach it within days except the Bay Area, where the order will likely take effect by mid-December.

Explore a map showing California's ICU capacity by the five regions outlined by Newsom on Thursday, and by county:





Like the first shutdown order in March, enforcement will largely remain in the hands of local authorities.

"The bottom line is, if we don't act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed," Newsom said at a press briefing. "If we don't act now, we'll continue to see the death rate climb — more lives lost. And that's why today... we are pulling that emergency brake."

Individual counties will be eligible to emerge from their regional order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity, projected 4 weeks out — increases to at least 15%, at which point they will go back to the color-coded reopening tier system the state has been using. But the chances of that happening anytime soon is slim, Newsom said, anticipating that the entire state will likely remain under the order into early 2021. "Not just three weeks, but likely next month, month and a half, maybe as much as two months," he said.

The announcement comes amid an alarming new surge of COVID-19 cases in California — along with the rest of the country — that threaten to overwhelm the health care system.