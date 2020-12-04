Newsom to Impose Sweeping New Stay-at-Home Order as COVID-19 Rates Soar

"A month ago, on Nov. 2, we reported the tragic loss of 14 lives related to this pandemic," Newsom said. "In the last 24 hours, similar to the previous 24 hours, we reported back-to-back days with 113 deaths."
The nation’s leading infectious disease specialist threw his support behind Newsom's order.
Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told KQED’s Political Breakdown podcast Thursday that he consulted with California health authorities ahead of the announcement. He called it “a prudent and correct decision.”
“The reason is that you are all on a brink, literally on the threshold of the almost unimaginable situation of getting the health care system overrun," Fauci said. "You just can’t let that happen. That is unimaginable and unacceptable."
“I spoke to some of [Newsom's] health people and I said I would back them in that decision. So I certainly back what the governor is doing.”
Fauci warned that while hospitals across the nation are already filling up, we have not “seen the full brunt of what we expect to be yet again, another surge... Hopefully a mini-surge, as opposed to a major one.”
Acknowledging the heavy financial and emotional burden the new order places on scores of Californians, Newsom urged small businesses to take advantage of a series of new tax relief measures intended to help soften the blow of the restrictions, including an automatic three-month extension for taxpayers filing less than $1 million in sales tax, and interest-free payment agreements to larger companies that have up to $5 million in taxable sales.
Newsom said the state was also dipping into reserve accounts to make half a billion dollars of additional funds available to small businesses, cultural institutions and nonprofits, offering individual cash grants of up to $25,000. It is also offering a new hiring tax credit — of up to $1,000 per employee and $100,000 per employer, he said.
"Take advantage of the moment," Newsom said. "Utilize those dollars."
Newsom also said the state would continue to making hotel rooms available for agriculture and health care workers, as well as the homeless, and provide additional funding to food banks.
"I'm not naive about the pressure and stress that you’re under," Newsom said, urging people to participate in outside activities as much as they safely can. "We encourage you to take your dog for a walk. We want you to exercise and go on a run with a partner within your household. ... Take a bike ride. Go fishing."
Newsom also spelled out the distribution plan for the 327,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine the state expects to receive by mid-December. That vaccine, produced by drugmaker Pfizer, has shown to be 95% effective in preventing new infections, but requires two doses, and must be stored at extremely low temperatures — far below the capability of standard freezers.