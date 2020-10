President Trump, who for months mocked face masks and as recently as Thursday said, "the end of the pandemic is in sight," announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last six months, Trump has downplayed the virus, criticized government scientists and touted miracle cures espoused by a doctor who warns of the dangers of "demon sperm."

I wish the president a speedy recovery so he can be trounced in the election and go on to live a full, prosecutable life.