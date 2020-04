It's a different sort of April Fools' Day this time around.

April 1 brings fears about just paying the rent rather than jokes or pranks.

With coronavirus still wreaking havoc and unemployment spiking, those normally entertaining April Fools' jokes are going to find a very tough audience.

As a cartoonist, I'm the first to say that humor is more important than ever in a time like this, just not the "ha, ha, fooled you!" variety.