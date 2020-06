With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in California and in many places across the country, a return to normalcy is still a long way off.

Everyone (myself included) is so very ready to reopen everything, go out to eat and get back to normal, but the data and public health experts say otherwise.

As reopening continues, just remember those scary upward-sloping graphs – and keep wearing a mask if you can't stay at least 6 feet away from someone outside your own household.