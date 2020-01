No, bleach is not a good elixir and coronavirus is not related to beer.

Let's all take a deep breath (with a face mask on if you prefer), and calm down.

Social media is of course magnifying conspiracy theories — but the danger of becoming infected in the United States is extremely low.

It's time to skip the xenophobia, get that flu shot if you haven't already and wash your hands regularly.

I know I'm a cartoonist and not a doctor, but even I know drinking bleach is not a good idea.