Stay Safe and Keep Calm, California

California could have the first case of community transmission of COVID-19 in the United States, according to California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a new case of coronavirus in Solano County that appears to be unrelated to travel outside the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials held a news conference on Thursday.

Newsom said the CDC agreed to send 10 (ten!) people to canvas the area and interview people who may have come in contact with the patient.

Seems like a federal agency with a multi-billion dollar budget could afford to send more than 10 sleuths to track down what may be the first U.S. source of a deadly virus.