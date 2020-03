While more people are avoiding grocery stores and using delivery services, workers all along the food supply chain are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus.

Instacart "shoppers" went on strike Monday to demand hazard pay and more protections from the company that is valued around $8 billion.

In the public health sense, we're lucky to be able to limit societal exposure to the virus by shopping online, just remember farmworkers in the fields can't work from home.