Anti-Vaxxers vs. Reality

Anti-vaccine protesters blocked access to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium over the weekend in a move State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, said is part of an escalating pattern.

If you remember, Pan has already been deemed persona non grata by the dangerous anti-vaxxer crowd.

As if it weren't enough to be battling a deadly pandemic and reeling from over 430,000 deaths in the United States, now we have to make sure anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists don't block our access to the vaccine.

It's one thing to make the personal (and herd immunity-defying) choice of not getting vaccinated, it's quite another to have a protest that temporarily shuts down one of the largest vaccination centers in the country.