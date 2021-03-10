Here's to Happy Reunions

There will be some happy grandparents after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the OK for vaccinated people to meet indoors with low-risk unvaccinated people from another household — without masks or social distancing.

Plenty of caveats and cautions are in the new CDC guidelines that ease social distancing recommendations for people who are now fully vaccinated, and more perks for being vaccinated may be on the way soon.

As people start to see the wonders of being vaccinated, let's hope that will give an incentive to more people to get vaccinated.

Now if we can just figure out the COVID-19 vaccine supply ...