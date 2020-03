We all know about the elbow bump. Are there other safe greetings you prefer in the age of the coronavirus?

Humans all across the planet are getting a crash course in lowering the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the virus that spawned a pandemic.

Do you have questions about coronavirus? KQED reporters are diving into audience questions and reporting back answers.

It doesn't look like the pandemic is going away anytime soon, so we might as well add more greeting options than just the elbow bump.