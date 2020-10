Hot, dry winds are expected to return to the North Bay again as firefighters try to make headway in the Glass Fire that has burned nearly 57,000 acres.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday, evacuation orders in and around the region are color-coded and Napa County is currently in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework while Sonoma County is purple.

So many colors, so many disasters . . .